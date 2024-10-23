Nutritionist Highlights Benefits Of Leafy Green Spinach, Calls It A “Powerhouse”
Nutritionist Loveneet Batra shared some impressive benefits of spinach.
When it comes to leafy greens, spinach is a great choice. If you dislike the sharpness of other greens like kale, spinach's mellow, earthy flavour is perfect for you. This is quite a versatile food. Spinach can be included in both fresh and frozen dishes. Whether you're making a nutritious smoothie, a chilled salad, a filling stew or a steamed side dish, spinach can be used as an ingredient in every delicacy. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra shared some important health benefits of the superfood in her latest Instagram post. She claims, “Packed with nutrients, spinach is a low-calorie powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.”
Here are the benefits of spinach
1. Rich in vitamin K
Vitamin K is essential for your bone health and growth and can help prevent conditions like osteoporosis and bone fractures. It also promotes blood clotting and helps turn off inflammation in the body. Vitamin K protects the arteries of the heart and strengthens blood vessel walls.
2. High in antioxidants
Spinach is rich in antioxidants, which prevent damage to the body caused by free radicals. Antioxidants present in this green vegetable promote eye health, help lower glucose levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and prevent oxidative stress in patients with diabetes.
3. Supports heart health
Spinach has nitrates, which help in improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure. This can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Spinach is also rich in potassium, which helps lower your blood pressure and your kidneys get rid of extra sodium.
The caption of the post reads, “Spinach isn't just a salad filler—it's a nutritional powerhouse! From stronger bones to a healthier heart, this leafy green is a must-have.”
Additionally, Loveneet Batra shares a pro tip of her own and mentions, “Eat it raw or lightly cooked.” She adds, “To preserve its nutrients enjoy spinach in salad or lightly sauteed.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
