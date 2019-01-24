Shilps Shetty's Trainer Vinod Channa Explains The Many Benefits Of Aerial Yoga: This Is How She Performs It
"Always open to learning new things at first Shilpa Shetty was a bit reluctant to perform Silk yoga, but she wanted to move out of her comfort zone," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fitness trainer Vinod Channa.
It goes without saying that Bollywood celeb Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness enthusiast. This is evident from the various posts that the actress shares on social media. Well, that's not enough! Shilpa Shetty Kundra has promoted a healthy lifestyle and the many benefits of yoga numerous times through her Instagram posts and videos. Hard-work, self-belief, consistency, patience and dedication is what helps the actress achieve her fitness goals. Super-fit and a fitness icon Shilpa Shetty never fails to inspire her fans. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram where she was performing a different variation of Ariel yoga. Let us see what this new yoga pose is.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes sure that her fitness regime does not become mundane. She keeps on trying new and challenging yoga poses. Some of the yoga poses that the actress recently performed were wheel pose and one legged king pigeon pose. This time the actress pushed her limits and tried her hands at Silk yoga. Though Silk yoga seems to have gained a lot of popularity, Shilpa Shetty Kundra tried it for the first time now. "Always open to learning new things at first Shilpa Shetty was a bit reluctant to perform Silk yoga, but she wanted to move out of her comfort zone," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fitness trainer Vinod Channa. Watch the Youtube video below to see how this yoga pose is performed:
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa further added, "It is difficult to perform Silk yoga on the floor. One finds it difficult to perform the yoga pose even after years of practice." Silk yoga involves a long piece of cloth which has the capacity to hold up to 1500 to 2000 pounds. On the other hand, Aerial yoga involves two bunches of cloth. Lastly, hula hoop is a great yoga prop that can actually help you perform difficult yoga poses. All these are the different techniques help improve flexibility, mobility, strength and core development, said Vinod Channa.
Fitness trainer explained some of the health benefits of Silk yoga and said, "Silk yoga is a great full-body and high-intensity workout. The yoga pose involves holding the ropes which help strengthen your muscles, biceps and triceps. This can even help you perform weight lifting, pushups and pull ups. Being a high-intensity workout the yoga pose is great for weight loss as well.
To conclude Vinod Channa said, "Anybody can perform this yoga pose under the guidance of a trainer."
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
