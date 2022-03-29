ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Shilpa Shetty Performs Eka Pada Utkatasana And Anjaneyasana, Shares Their Benefits

Shilpa Shetty Performs Eka Pada Utkatasana And Anjaneyasana, Shares Their Benefits

There are various asanas focused on helping you increase flexibility, boost energy, build immunity and basically, improve overall health. Yoga is not just for the body but also mind and soul.

  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 29, 2022 10:41 IST
4-Min Read
Shilpa Shetty Performs Eka Pada Utkatasana And Anjaneyasana, Shares Their Benefits

Yoga is not just for the body but also your mind

Slowly and gradually people have started understanding the need to include yoga in their lifestyle. The different asanas work like magic for your body. Asana, the word has been derived from Sanskrit which means "posture" or "pose." There are various asanas focused on helping you increase flexibility, boost energy, build immunity and basically, improve overall health. Yoga is not just for the body but also mind and soul. That's why there has been a lot of discussion about performing yoga every day. Actress Shilpa Shetty is an advocate of yoga and believes in incorporating it into her routine every single day. She recently posted a yoga video on Instagram performing the two asanas "Eka pada Utkatasana" and "Anjaneyasana" for the viewers. She has also explained their benefits through a long caption.    

Shilpa wrote, "Practicing Yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day regardless of whether I have a packed schedule or a less hectic day." She further mentioned that she started her day with Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge). Shilpa stated, "Monotony will defeat consistency. Make sure you're working on your body every day." The actress also informed, "Today's flow not only helps improve core strength and body balance but also helps strengthen quadriceps and glutes. It comfortably opens up the shoulders, lungs,  and chest; while it also stretches hip flexors." An added bonus is that it improves focus too, she added.

In the video, Shilpa is performing the two asanas one after the other repetitively. She, first, performs that Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose). For this, she keeps her right bent knee on the left thigh just above the knee and maintains the position with folded hands. She, then, continues to go into Anjaneyasana (low lunge), which stretches thighs and groins and opens the chest. She changes her leg from right to left and repeats the cycle more than once.   


RELATED STORIES
related

[Sponsored] Take Care Of Your Oral Health And Invest In Your Overall Health

Good oral health care, such as daily brushing and flossing helps keep bacteria under control without which, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease.

related

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Health Benefits Of Galia Melon Or Sarda

Galia melon, also known as sarda, has been quite popular in India recently, says Lovneet Batra and has many health benefits.

Take a look:

So, do perform the two asanas if you wish to work on your balance, flexibility and concentration.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases