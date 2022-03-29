Shilpa Shetty Performs Eka Pada Utkatasana And Anjaneyasana, Shares Their Benefits
There are various asanas focused on helping you increase flexibility, boost energy, build immunity and basically, improve overall health. Yoga is not just for the body but also mind and soul.
Slowly and gradually people have started understanding the need to include yoga in their lifestyle. The different asanas work like magic for your body. Asana, the word has been derived from Sanskrit which means "posture" or "pose." There are various asanas focused on helping you increase flexibility, boost energy, build immunity and basically, improve overall health. Yoga is not just for the body but also mind and soul. That's why there has been a lot of discussion about performing yoga every day. Actress Shilpa Shetty is an advocate of yoga and believes in incorporating it into her routine every single day. She recently posted a yoga video on Instagram performing the two asanas "Eka pada Utkatasana" and "Anjaneyasana" for the viewers. She has also explained their benefits through a long caption.
Shilpa wrote, "Practicing Yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day regardless of whether I have a packed schedule or a less hectic day." She further mentioned that she started her day with Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge). Shilpa stated, "Monotony will defeat consistency. Make sure you're working on your body every day." The actress also informed, "Today's flow not only helps improve core strength and body balance but also helps strengthen quadriceps and glutes. It comfortably opens up the shoulders, lungs, and chest; while it also stretches hip flexors." An added bonus is that it improves focus too, she added.
In the video, Shilpa is performing the two asanas one after the other repetitively. She, first, performs that Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose). For this, she keeps her right bent knee on the left thigh just above the knee and maintains the position with folded hands. She, then, continues to go into Anjaneyasana (low lunge), which stretches thighs and groins and opens the chest. She changes her leg from right to left and repeats the cycle more than once.
So, do perform the two asanas if you wish to work on your balance, flexibility and concentration.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
