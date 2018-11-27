Shilpa Shetty Recently Performed The Wheel Pose: Here's Everything You Should Know About This Yoga Asana
Recently, the fitness enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and shared her video where she was performing Chakrasana. The name "Chakrasana" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Chakra" which means wheel and "Asana" means posture or seat.
The bold and beautiful actress is an avid practitioner of yoga.
The stunning actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the actresses who have maintained her gorgeous look with aging. The fashionable diva never fails to inspire her fans when it comes to her fitness and diet. The toned body, flawless skin and slimmer waistline, is no doubt because of the strenuous workouts and yoga that the actress swears by. The bold and beautiful actress started doing yoga because of her neck pain. Since then, she gradually started practicing yoga. Yoga is an ancient Indian workout which is beneficial for the overall health of the body. In addition, yoga also has a structured and focused asana for each body part, which benefits both internally and externally. It aims to strengthen the body, mind and soul and promotes the overall well-being of a person.
Recently, the fitness enthusiast took to Instagram and shared her video where she was performing Chakrasana. The name "Chakrasana" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Chakra" which means wheel and "Asana" means posture or seat. Chakrasana or the wheel pose is a backward bending yoga asana. In this particular yoga pose, the final position of the person looks like a wheel, hence the name is apt. It is called chakrasana because the body takes almost a wheel-like, semi-circular posture when one performs this asana.
Today's mantra “Life will be simpler if you don't bend backwards for anyone but yourself.” We bend backwards when we are insecure, seeking attention/approval, lacking confidence or in fear ..This asana will definitely help you change those things. They say you are as young as your spine..The Chakrasana is an intense backward bend creating necessary space in your spine to keep you young and healthy. “The Wheel”(Chakra) pose sets momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system, just like the wheel sets momentum for a car helping it run smoothly. This asana opens up the Manipuraka chakra (solar plexus) building confidence, clarity of thought, self assurance,wisdom, knowledge and bliss.. This must be done carefully (but not if one suffers with back injuries) and under supervision and consistent practice will yield astounding results both not just physically but mentally too. Bend backwards for yourself and see the world bend forward ..with RESPECT✊
How to perform Chakrasana:
- First of all lie down on your back and place your hands on the side
- Bend your knees and bring your heels as close to the buttocks as possible. The heels should be about one foot apart
- Now raise your hands and place them next to the ears. Place the palms on the floor with the fingers pointing towards the shoulders
- Lift your body up with the support of the palms and the feet
- Stretch your thighs and shoulders. In the final position your body looks will like a wheel
- Try maintaining this position, but do not exert yourself
- To release the position, lower your body till it touches the ground. Straighten your legs. Hands can go back to the original position to the sides
Amazing health benefits of Wheel Pose:
The Chakrasana or Wheel Pose offers several health benefits. The numerous health benefits include strengthening the back muscles and spine, toning the adrenals and helps kidney functions smoothly. Due to the stretching of the upper part of the abdomen muscles, it gives pressure on the internal organs of the abdomen which in turn increases their efficiency as well. The stretching strengthens the calves and leg muscles while doing and holding this yoga pose. In addition, this pose does wonders for those who are into some desk job and usually hunch over the desk throughout the day. The backward bend in the pose will help you get rid of tension or stress from the body. Backward bend also reduces the ailments and other joint pain. Do not try this yoga pose in case of back injury.
Things to keep in mind if you are performing Chakrasana:
If you are suffering from heart problems, then you should avoid doing this yoga asana. Also if you have a headache, diarrhea, and carpal tunnel syndrome do not practice this. If you suffer from high or low blood pressure you should avoid performing Wheel Pose. Do not perform this if you are suffering from any cardiac, back or spinal problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
