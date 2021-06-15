ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Too Stressed? Try This Yoga Asana Recommended By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Too Stressed? Try This Yoga Asana Recommended By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Yoga For Mental Health: The actress says that Parsva Sukhasana helps you feel calm and relaxed. Know steps to perform this asana.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jun 15, 2021 01:48 IST
4-Min Read
Too Stressed? Try This Yoga Asana Recommended By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Yoga Asana can help keep your mind and body calm

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Yoga is beneficial to your mental health in many ways
  2. Practice yoga regularly at home to beat stress
  3. Staying physically active is essential for your mind and body

The pandemic and the lockdown have taken a toll on nearly everyone's mental well-being and physical health. Being cooped up indoors, unable to step out for fresh air, or just take a quick walk has left us feeling agitated. While working from home may have its benefits, it has taken away the joy we once felt of coming back home to unwind after a busy day at work. Home is now the workplace, which is why it has become pertinent that we find ways to unwind and calm our minds. Taking active measures to de-stress and calm our anxiety through various activities like reading, dancing, taking painting lessons online or baking have been found to be very effective.

Parsva Sukhasana for better mental health: Know the benefits

Actress Shilpa Shetty has an effective and healthy solution to relax and that is through yoga. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and is known to post videos of herself doing various forms of exercise. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress demonstrates how to do the Parsva Sukhasana.


RELATED STORIES
related

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Top 3 Secrets About Exercise. Find Out What They Are

Her exercise mantras are very useful particularly for the times we are living in right now.

related

Looking For A Leg Workout? This Shilpa Shetty's Exercise Routine Is Worth A Try

This routine will not only boost lower body strength but also build endurance, mobility and hand leg coordination.

In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one's overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back.”

She added, “Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind & body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind & body can deal with a lot more than we can think of.”

Here are the steps to do Parsva Sukhasana:

  1. Sit on your yoga mat with both legs folded. Take a deep breath and join both palms together and slowly raise them over your head.
  2. Bring folded palms back to your chest. Place your left arm on the ground and stretch to your left with your right arm over your head stretching in the same direction as your body. Hold this position for a few seconds.
  3. Then slowly move back to your original position and place your right hand on the ground and stretch your body to the right with your left arm over your head stretching in the same direction as your body. Hold this position for a few seconds.
  4. Bring your body back to its original upright position. Place both hands on your folded legs and begin inhaling slowly and deeply and exhaling. Repeat this breathing exercise a few times.

Previously, the actress had also shared a video of herself doing the Mandukasana. The actress revealed that the asana is perfect for healing your body and has the ability to give your body the energy to combat all weaknesses.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Shilpa's morning yoga routine has surely given us some much-needed motivation to work out.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases