Too Stressed? Try This Yoga Asana Recommended By Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Yoga For Mental Health: The actress says that Parsva Sukhasana helps you feel calm and relaxed. Know steps to perform this asana.
Yoga Asana can help keep your mind and body calm
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga is beneficial to your mental health in many ways
- Practice yoga regularly at home to beat stress
- Staying physically active is essential for your mind and body
The pandemic and the lockdown have taken a toll on nearly everyone's mental well-being and physical health. Being cooped up indoors, unable to step out for fresh air, or just take a quick walk has left us feeling agitated. While working from home may have its benefits, it has taken away the joy we once felt of coming back home to unwind after a busy day at work. Home is now the workplace, which is why it has become pertinent that we find ways to unwind and calm our minds. Taking active measures to de-stress and calm our anxiety through various activities like reading, dancing, taking painting lessons online or baking have been found to be very effective.
Parsva Sukhasana for better mental health: Know the benefits
Actress Shilpa Shetty has an effective and healthy solution to relax and that is through yoga. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and is known to post videos of herself doing various forms of exercise. Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress demonstrates how to do the Parsva Sukhasana.
In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent-up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one's overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back.”
She added, “Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind & body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind & body can deal with a lot more than we can think of.”
Here are the steps to do Parsva Sukhasana:
- Sit on your yoga mat with both legs folded. Take a deep breath and join both palms together and slowly raise them over your head.
- Bring folded palms back to your chest. Place your left arm on the ground and stretch to your left with your right arm over your head stretching in the same direction as your body. Hold this position for a few seconds.
- Then slowly move back to your original position and place your right hand on the ground and stretch your body to the right with your left arm over your head stretching in the same direction as your body. Hold this position for a few seconds.
- Bring your body back to its original upright position. Place both hands on your folded legs and begin inhaling slowly and deeply and exhaling. Repeat this breathing exercise a few times.
Previously, the actress had also shared a video of herself doing the Mandukasana. The actress revealed that the asana is perfect for healing your body and has the ability to give your body the energy to combat all weaknesses.
Shilpa's morning yoga routine has surely given us some much-needed motivation to work out.
