ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Sanju Actor Vicky Kaushal Suffered An Injury Due To Muscle Inflammation And Overexertion: 5 Ways To Deal With Such Injuries

Sanju Actor Vicky Kaushal Suffered An Injury Due To Muscle Inflammation And Overexertion: 5 Ways To Deal With Such Injuries

While shooting in Serbia for his upcoming film "Uri", actor Vicky Kaushal suffered an injury on his right arm. Injuries due to muscle inflammation and overexertion have become extremely common these days. But they are largely preventable and treatable.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 17, 2018 06:58 IST
3-Min Read
Sanju Actor Vicky Kaushal Suffered An Injury Due To Muscle Inflammation And Overexertion: 5 Ways To Deal With Such Injuries

Vicky Kaushal suffers an injury in his right arm due to overexertion

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Injuries due to muscle inflammation and overexertion are extremely common
  2. Muscle inflammation is very easily treatable
  3. Rigorous physical activities can cause muscle inflammation

While shooting in Serbia for his upcoming film "Uri", actor Vicky Kaushal suffered an injury on his right arm. The 30-year old Bollywood actor suffered the injury while shooting an action sequence last week. The actor, despite his injury, continued to shoot for the film followed by a short break where he went back to Mumbai for a few days. An ANI report suggested that the Sanju actor suffered the injury due to muscle inflammation and overexertion. He is currently going through physiotherapy sessions. The Raazi actor, however, has resumed shooting. The team has made proper arrangements on the sets of Uri and planned schedules to ensure that Vicky Kaushal's injury is not aggravated further. The Sanju actor has been going through some serious training sessions to pull off stunts in the movie. Uri is based on the surgical strikes conducted by Indian army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir followed by attacks in Jammu and Kashmir town Uri on the 29th of September, 2016.

Injuries due to muscle inflammation and overexertion have become extremely common these days. But the best part is that they are largely preventable and treatable.



4r20eq3o

Overexertion of muscles can cause extreme pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Heat Or Ice: What To Apply For Which Pain

To prevent muscle inflammation and overexertion in the first place, keep the following tips in mind:

1. Practice a good posture

2. Know your body's limits and respect them

3. Take frequent breaks between rigorous activities

4. Include strength training in your workout regime

5. Start with lighter weights and use proper lifting techniques

fejrtu3g

Do proper weight lifting techniques
 

Also read: Yoga Can Lead To Bone And Muscle Pain If Not Done Right

Nevertheless, if you are engaged in rigorous physical activities, there is a good chance that you will engage in overexertion at some point of time and that can give you muscle inflammation as well.

In order to treat muscle inflammation caused due to exertion, here's what we recommend:

1. Stop the activity

If you have suffered from a sprain or any serious injury to a body part, the first thing you need to do is to stop the activity. For a few days, till your doctor recommends, give up on the activity completely and allow your body to recover.

2. Take rest

When your muscles suffer from inflammation, you need to give them some rest for recovery. Continuing the activity could aggravate the injury. Therefore, taking a few days off from the activity and resting can prove helpful.

3. Apply heat

Heat treatments can prove helpful in case of stiffness. It can help reduce the stiffness and soreness of joints and make movements easier. Heat treatments loosen the tissues and improved blood circulation in the affected area.

vh0lcpio

Apply heat to lessen the pain
 

Also read: Found: New Method To Spot Muscle Injury In Football Players

4. Apply ice

An ice pack can be helpful for acute injuries. It is used for reducing swelling around the injury, muscle spasms and pain caused due to the same.

6ur851p8

Use ice packs to reduce swelling
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Salt water soak

If you have suffered muscle knots and tension of any sort, a warm bath infused with Epsom salt can prove helpful. It can reduce the amount of pain caused and speed up the recovery process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Are Responsible Drinking Habits The Key To Good Health?

Here's How Frequent Hospitalization During Childhood Could Affect Performance At School

Want Your Baby To Cry Less? Try Baby-Wearing: Know All About It

Anaphylaxis Symptoms Less Severe In Infants Than Toddlers, Says Study

Amazon Prmime Day Sale 2018: From Fitness Wearables To Nutrient Supplements, Best Health Care Deals

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS