6 Miraculous Health Benefits Of Epsom Salt You Didn't Know About
Over the years, Epsom salt has been used for multiple health and beauty treatments. Here are some wonderful benefits of this salt.
Using epsom salt is one way to increase the magnesium levels in the body.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Taking epsom salt can increase the magnesium levels in the body
- Making a bath containing Epsom salt can help reduce stress
- Epsom salt detoxifies the body of heavy metals
1. Boosts Magnesium Levels
Having an appropriate level of magnesium in the body is really important. Low levels of magnesium can be because of alcoholism, or high calcium levels. We can increase the magnesium content simply by soaking our feet, our entire body in a bath with Epsom salt. This boosts the proper functioning of the body and lowers the risks of heart disease, arthritis, osteoporosis and digestive disorder, and even mental illness.
2. Reduces Stress
Making a bath containing Epsom salt can help reduce bodily and mental stress. They also help against neuro-psychiatric disorders. The research conducted by the University of North Carolina shows that magnesium deficiency increase stress and intake of magnesium has a profound effect on stress and neural excitability.
3. Eliminates Toxins
The sulfates in Epsom salt are helpful in getting rid of the bodily toxins. They also provide a heavy metal detox, thus lowering the accumulation of harmful substances inside the body. Detox baths can help in this. You can make a detox bath by adding at least two cups of Epsom salt to bathwater and soak for 40 minutes total.
4. Relieves Constipation
Epsom salt is very beneficial in relieving constipation. Epsom salt acts like a laxative by increasing water in the intestines and cleansing the colon of waste. But this solution is temporary and doesn't have long time benefits. Make sure to drink plenty of liquids while consuming Epsom salt to prevent dehydration.
5. Reduces Pain & Inflammation
A warm bath containing Epsom salt is known to ease pain and relieve the inflammation. This makes the salt beneficial in treating bronchial asthma, migraine and sore muscles. It also helps in reducing the stress and swelling of muscles that is accompanied with sprains and bruises.
6. Improves Blood Sugar Levels
Appropriate level of magnesium in the system is linked with a reduced risk of developing diabetes. Both magnesium and sulfate are found in abundance in Epsom salt and they help improve the body's ability to produce and utilize insulin. Thus, this lowers the risks of developing type 2 diabetes and can get your diabetes under control.
