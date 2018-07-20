Rujuta Diwekar's Top 3 Guidelines For PCOD Pain-Free Periods: Women, You Simply Cannot Miss These!
PCOD guidelines: Polycystic Ovarian Disease is a lifestyle-related hormonal disorder which affects the menstrual cycle of women. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares top 3 guidelines which all women with PCOD must knwo. Read to know more...
PCOD is lifestyle related hormonal disorder which affects menstrual cycle of women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your energy levels are an important indicator of health if you have PCOD
- Include ghee and coconut in your diet if you have PCOD
- Practice yoga to have pain-free periods in PCOD
Polycystic Ovarian Disease or Syndrome (PCOS/PCOD) is lifestyle related hormonal disorder which affects menstrual cycle of women. The condition is characterised by formation of benign cysts on ovaries under a thick, white covering. The condition commonly occurs in women under the age of 30. PCOD is such a disease that it may cause irregular menstrual periods or long cycles with either very heavy or very light bleeding. Other symptoms of PCOD include facial hair, lower abdomen obesity and acne. Incidence of PCOD is quite high among women and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is completely aware of it. Changes in lifestyle, weight loss, regular exercise and eating healthy are some of the best ways to reverse PCOD. In order to help people suffering from PCOD deal with the condition in a better, Rujuta shares top 3 guidelines for PCOD which you must know.
Following are the top 3 guidelines for PCOD:
1. Real indicators of health
The one thing that Rujuta promotes the most is sticking to everything natural, homemade and organic, instead of artificial, packaged and adulterated. She believes that it is important to use your natural indicators of health instead of resorting to Artificial Intelligence or measuring scales. The three most important indicators of good health are: your energy levels throughout the day, compliance to exercise plan and sleep quality during night. If all these three are in place, it signals that you are in good health.
Photo Credit: iStock
PCOD superfoods
Rujuta stresses on the importance of looking at food as local, regional and cultural, instead of looking at food like carbs, proteins, fats, etc. To reverse your PCOD, you need to work towards eating a healthy, balanced diet. Weight loss is essential for PCOD, but not at the cost of your health. Achieving weight loss with the help of fad diets and eliminating one entire food group - like carbs - from your diet is not going to be helpful for you. You need to have diversity in your diet in order to maintain diverse gut bacteria. This will help in improving your insulin sensitivity and will also contribute towards regulating your periods. It is important to include foods like coconut, ghee, aliv seeds and jaggery in your diet. These foods will help in reducing enlarged pores on the skin. Also, eat raw bananas, Suran and sprouted legumes for reducing premenstrual syndrome symptoms and migraine. You must also include nachni in your diet, either in the form of dosa or porridge. These foods are helpful in reducing cramps and acne which appears on the chin.
How to achieve pain-free periods
Periods can range from mild to severely painful for women suffering from PCOD. But there are some methods which can help you achieve pain-free periods. Include weight training in your exercise regime for at least once a week. It helps in improving density of minerals in bones and also brings a significant improvement in muscle tone. To reduce pain, you can also resort to yoga. Rujuta mentions that you can opt for a few restorative poses like Supta Baddhakonasana. This pose helps in reducing pain during heavy flow periods. Lastly, it is an important prerequisite to work towards your calcium and Vitamin B12 intake during your periods. Rujuta suggests that you can even take supplements of calcium and Vitamin B12 the entire week of the period for preventing cramps, headaches and back pain during
