5 Things You Should Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
PCOS syndrome is primarily linked with fertility problems. The syndrome is common cause of an ovulation and female infertility. Women with polycystic ovaries have several treatment options that can help them get pregnant and deliver a healthy baby.
- Women with PCOS can get pregnant.
- Weight loss will help in improving menstrual cycle.
- Women struggling with weight gain and infertility may have PCOS.
What are the symptoms?
Polycystic ovary disease is a common hormonal imbalance that has many symptoms like fertility problems, stress, obesity, genetics, excessive male hormones, irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, high levels of insulin, excessive body and facial hair, acne, anxiety and depression.
What is the cause?
Due to PCOS your eggs may not develop properly and may not fully ripen. This can lead to infertility and other ovulation disorders. A woman who is already struggling with weight gain and infertility may have PCOS. Higher levels of insulin may be the primary reason of PCOS syndrome.
Can women with PCOS conceive?
Fortunately, even if you have a PCOS syndrome, you can have children. Reducing body weight and regular exercising is very important. This will change your metabolism which will help in better conversion of sugar into energy and thus increase your chances of getting pregnant. Exercising releases endorphin which makes the person relieve all her stress.
What needs to be done?
Weight loss: Weight loss will enhance spontaneous ovulation and will also help in improving menstrual cycle function along with normalizing insulin and glucose levels in the body. Exercise might be helpful as it will enable you to shed some kilos.
Diet: Eating a healthy diet in a way that keeps you glucose level stable will play a vital role in improving PCOS symptoms and regulating your menstrual cycle. A diet which emphasizes fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, beans, whole wheat, carbohydrates with low glycemic index (GI) is advisable. Foods that have low GI takes longer to break down and digest, keeping the blood glucose levels stable.
