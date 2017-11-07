Ladies Beware! PCOS May Risk You With Mental Disorders
A new study states that women affected with PCOS are more likely to develop mental disorders like anxiety, depression and bipolar disorders.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome may place you at risk of mental disorders
- PCOS may lead to hampered fertility, irregular period and body hair
- It may also risk neuro-developmental disorders in your child
Recent study reveals that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome may place you at risk of mental disorders. It states the need and important for women to get themselves screened for mental disorders too during their routine medical checkup. A common condition now, PCOS affects nearly 5-10% women globally. This condition is where the male hormones spike leading to distressing symptoms like hampered fertility, irregular period, facial and body hair and acne.
With all this in place, new studies have also revealed that PCOS can have an effect on women's mental health. Women affected with PCOS are potentially at a risk of getting affected with mental disorders. Also, high testosterone levels during pregnancy can also risk neuro-developmental disorders in your child like autism. It was also found that in the history of mental disorders, 17000 women were affected with PCOS.
In this study, researchers followed patients affected with PCOS through their medical assessments for a period of six months. When they were compared with women who were not affected with PCOS in terms of age, BMI and geographical location, it was found that women affected with PCOS were more likely to be affected by mental disorders like anxiety and depression.
And it was also found in children born to women affected with PCOS. Kids born to them were at risk of developing autism spectrum disorders. For this, women with PCOS need to be screened for the mental disorders in time so they can get the required treatment for the same.
Study lead Dr Aled Rees said "The effect of PCOS on mental health is under-appreciated. Our work shows that screening for mental health disorders should be considered during clinical assessments."
Dr Rees along with his group now aim to check if genetic factors affect the risk of PCOS which can ultimately provide new biological treatments for the disease.
Dr Rees said, "Further research is needed to confirm the neurodevelopmental effects of PCOS, and to address whether all or some types of patients with PCOS are exposed to mental health risks."
The study was presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate.