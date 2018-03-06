Here's How The Ayurvedic Herb Ashwagandha Eases Symptoms Of PCOD
Ashwagandha is one of the most popular herbs which promote better management of PCOD symptoms.
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOD affects a large number of women aged 18-44
- Insulin plays an important role in the disturbed hormone levels and PCOD
- Studies show that Ashwagandha effectively lowers stress hormone levels
Polycystic Ovary Disease or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition where women experience an abnormal increase in the male hormone levels. These include testosterone and androgens which create havoc in the endocrine system. PCOD affects a large number of women aged 18-44. Sometimes, these may even include women who haven't reached their puberty yet. It may lead to painful periods and disturbed pregnancies. Sadly, this condition does not have a direct cure. However, some management techniques can be tried.
With all the side-effect-prone medications for PCOD, women have now started looking for natural herbs and remedies for better management of PCOD. One of the best and side-effect-free techniques of dealing with PCOD is Ayurveda. Ashwagandha is one of the most popular herbs which promote better management of PCOD symptoms.
We have compiled a list of the top 5 benefits of Ashwagandha for better management of PCOD symptoms.
1. Better insulin resistance
Insulin plays an important role in the disturbed hormone levels and PCOD. PCOD patients deal with poor insulin resistance which is why their male hormone levels increase. It increases testosterone levels and leads to irregular and disturbed periods. This can also result in acne and hairiness. This may also result in excess body fat around the abdomen. Using ashwagandha can help in reversing PCOD symptoms by improving insulin resistance in the body.
2. Lowers stress
Stress is also to be blamed when it comes to PCOD. A stressful lifestyle worsens PCOD symptoms to a great extent. In such a scenario, you can use ashwagandha to lower your stress levels. Studies show that it effectively lowers stress hormone levels by 28%.
3. Treats infertility and irregular periods
PCOD suppresses ovulation, which is one of the major causes of female infertility. Using ashwagandha with some more herbs can help in relieving this condition. A study showed that consuming a mix of herbs with 25 grams of ashwangdha can successfully induce ovulation, thereby improving fertility. It could also help with irregular and painful periods.
4. Controls weight gain
Stress could be the reason why you are gaining those extra pounds. Using ashwagandha can help in lowering stress, thereby preventing weight gain. Ashwagandha improves body metabolism and prevents it from storing glucose as fat.
5. Treats fatigue and insomnia
Stress makes you feel lethargic and prevents you from sleeping properly. When ashwagandha fights stress, it kills fatigue and improves your sleeping patterns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.