5 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Weight Loss
Weight loss is not just related to food and work out.There are many other factors like hormones, sleep pattern, inflammation, emotions, meditation and genes which play a crucial role in determining your weight loss.
Weight loss includes much more than proper diet and exercise
No matter how hard it is, but the approach towards weight loss needs to be changed. A poor approach yields poor result. Weight loss is not just related to food and work out. In case you feel that you do not have effective metabolism, it is related to more factors than the food you eat or the kind of exercise you do. There are many other factors like hormones, sleep pattern, inflammation, emotions, meditation and genes which play a crucial role in determining your weight loss. A proper balanced and healthy diet is a predominant factor for a good, fit body and even weight loss. Nutritious food like plant-based fats, lean protein, whole fruits, and vegetables help big time. Try to avoid any sort of artificial flavors, especially sugar. Fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are extremely harmful to health. On the other hand, omega-3 fatty acid actually helps in keeping inflammation down. The right amount of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and calcium is something you should incorporate in your diet.
Here are 5 things everyone gets wrong about weight loss:
1. Hormones
Whenever there is an unexpected increase in weight, you jump to the conclusion that it is because of the thyroid hormones. It is sometimes, but not all the times. There are many hormones which are responsible and affect the bodily functions. Insulin, glucagon, leptin, ghrelin, cortisol, adrenaline and sex hormones are equally responsible for regulating the metabolism properly.
2. Sleep
Sleep is an integral part of life. Proper and sound sleep can help you to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Studies have shown that people who sleep for only four to five hours tend to eat more. Reduced sleep can set you up for overeating as lack of sleep elevates hunger and food intake. You should aim to get a minimum of seven hours of sleep every day.
3. Inflammation
Elevated mercury, food and microbiome imbalance are some of the most common causes of chronic inflammation. Home remedies like turmeric juice or having turmeric in any form is not going to help much. What you need to do is enhance the intake of vegetables and cut down on oily, junk foods. In case of extremity, you need to contact a doctor.
4. Unspoken emotions
This is something most of the people do not talk about. It is mostly ignored because emotions cannot be measured. Strained relationships, unemployment, job dissatisfaction, bad marks, domestic violence, physical violence, emotional abuse, sexual abuse etc are all subjects which people aren't comfortable talking about. All of you may have experienced one or the other problems in life. But, do not swallow your emotions. If you feel like talking, call a friend, talk to your parents or siblings. If you think nothing is working out, then go to a therapist. All these emotions further lead to a lot of other mental and physical problems. So, it is always advisable to speak about your emotions whenever you feel like.
5. Other factors
There are also other factors like medication. If you have gained weight because of certain medication, you need to go to the physician right away and ask him or her about other alternatives. Antidepressants can also cause weight gain. When you are planning and setting a certain goal to shape your body in a certain way, remember to not compromise on food. Make a balanced diet, drink plenty of water and exercise properly.
