Home »  Living Healthy »  Lose Weight With Rujuta Diwekar's 8 Meal Plan Options For All Kinds Of People

Lose Weight With Rujuta Diwekar's 8 Meal Plan Options For All Kinds Of People

Rujuta Diwekar gives 8 meal plan that will help you stay fit and healthy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 28, 2018 04:36 IST
4-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Rujuta Diwekar's 8 meal plan is suitable for people with diabetes
  2. She says that good health can only by felt and not measured
  3. Foods should be looked at as seasonal, regional and local

What is the most effective way to lose weight? This is one of the most common questions asked to dietitians and nutritionists. When it comes to weight loss, most of you focus only on losing weight and how quickly and efficiently we can do it. Giving up on a few food groups like carbs and fats seem to be just the right thing to do. But according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the very practice of looking at foods like carbs, protein, fats and calories make food very complicated.
 

refined carbs can cause insomnia

Not only does looking at food like carbs, protein and fats, etc make the food complicated, it also complicates our health. According to one of Rujuta's latest Facebook posts, looking at food as local, seasonal and regional helps in managing weight and improving your overall health.

Also read: Having Rice For Dinner? Here's What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say About It

Speaking of fitness, she goes on to mention that fitness isn't just about exercising for 1 hour or 2 hours in a day and then lazing around the rest of the time. Fitness is built by compounding effects of your little efforts made towards fitness on a daily basis. These efforts should bring a positive change to your overall lifestyle. Fitness certainly cannot be achieved to the fullest by blindly following the latest diet or workout plan which is trending on social media.

sedentary lifestyle physical inactivity

Furthermore, how do you find out if you are healthy or not? Is it by where you are touching the scale on the weighing machine or how close you are to achieve the size zero waist line? Rujuta believes in neither. In her Facebook post, she clearly says that your quality of sleep, compliance of exercising, daily energy levels and the level of your sweet cravings are just a few markers of your overall health. Good health cannot be measured. It can only be felt.

sleep

Following the above rules are probably all that you need to live a healthy and fit life. But Rujuta's mission to make the country doesn't stop here.

Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Reveals The Most Healthy Drinks To Have In The Coming Summer

Her latest Facebook post comprises a rough guide to meal planning where she has divided a day into 8 meals and told clearly what to eat when.

1. The first meal of the day should be taken within 15 minutes of waking up. It can include seasonal fruits, dry fruits or soaked nuts.
 

walnuts are rich in omega 3

2. The second meal of the day or breakfast should be consumed within an hour or 1 hour 30 minutes of your first meal. Your breakfast should be hot and homemade cooked in ghee.

Also read: How can I improve my overall health?

3. The third meal of the day or a mid-meal snack between breakfast and lunch should be consumed with 2-3 hours of having breakfast. This should be something which you can carry easily like nuts or a refreshing drink like coconut water.

Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Golden Rules For A Cleaner, Healthier Kitchen

4. The fourth meal of the day is lunch, which should be consumed within 2 to 3 hours of your mid-meal snack. It can either include rice or roti, along with vegetables or meat or dal. You can have lunch with dahi, pickle and ghee.
 

rice for dinnerPhoto Credit: NDTV Food

5. The fifth meal of the day should be consumed within 2 to 3 hours of having lunch. This meal should include a drink like seasonal sherbet, buttermilk, etc.

6. Your 6th meal of the day should be wholesome and should be consumed around 4 to 6 pm every day. This can either be like your breakfast or the leftover portion of your lunch.

Also read: Can I do light-weight training to tone up my muscles?

7. Meal 7 of the day is your dinner, which should be consumed 2-3 hours before bed time. It should be rice or a millets-based meal with ghee.

8. The last and final meal of the day should be at bedtime. If you feel hungry just before sleeping, you can have a glass of milk with cashews or gulkand or chyavanprash.

milk

Rujuta says in her Facebook post that this meal plan can work equally well for people suffering from diabetes, heart ailments or blood pressure problems. This diet can also be followed by people suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and thyroid. Loss of fat can also be achieved by following the aforementioned diet, according to Rujuta. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Trending

HOME REMEDIES

These Homemade Fermented Probiotic Drinks Are Best For Your Health
These Homemade Fermented Probiotic Drinks Are Best For Your Health

FAQ

Read More »

