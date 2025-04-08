Ibutamoren (MK-677): Action, Risks, Information On "Proper" Use
Are you looking for immediate muscle bulking and cutting benefits for your body? Learn about Ibutamoren, and the legal alternative (Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk) found for you.
If you are looking for an informed and objective review of the popular SARM Ibutamoren (MK-677), then continue reading here.
In this article, we decided to summarize and present you a comprehensive guide to the world-renowned SARM, but also an objective assessment of its potential, pros and cons.
We look - based on the testimonies of its long-term users - at the best way to use MK-677 (also known as Ibutamoren or Nutrobal) for reducing (as far as possible) the side effects.
In addition, we will see its exact action in the body, as well as the multiple benefits it can offer, sports and general health benefits.
We find out what it is, how it works, and what dangers it hides.
Furthermore, we will review the legal and completely natural alternative, Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk.
A 100% natural product (which is not illegal and does not require a prescription to use) that offers the same benefits as the SARM Ibutamoren (MK-677), with absolutely no health risks.
Well, first things first.
SARMs – What they are
In recent years there seem to have been significant changes in the "scientific landscape", and along with them, equally significant changes have occurred in the "sports landscape".
A truly unprecedented effort to discover new athletic performance enhancers eventually led to the discovery of new drugs that came to replace their predecessors (and far more harmful) anabolic steroids.
We are referring to SARMs, a group of drugs: selective androgen receptor modulators.
These drugs appear to be able to act in such a way on the organism as to improve natural metabolic function, bone health and muscle growth, and in fact without negatively affecting the prostate and cardiovascular function (as is the case with anabolic steroids ).
While steroidal SARMs have been around since the 1940s, now several non-steroidal SARMs have also appeared not causing on the organism the severe side effects of steroids.
These non-steroids serve as substrates for CYP19 aromatase or 5α-reductase, thereby acting as full agonists in the user's muscles & bones.
Preclinical studies have already proven the ability of these non-steroidal SARMs to increase muscle and bone mass (which is why they were developed: as a treatment for the same conditions).
It is important to know that SARMs are powerful chemical compounds (drugs) in the research phase, which have not received marketing approval.
It is a new class of drugs (very promising) but has not yet been approved by the FDA, while for WADA it belongs to the "dangerous and highly prohibited compounds".
Nevertheless, SARMs have already (illegally) become extremely "beloved" in the sports world, as they promote greatly elevated anabolic functions and improved athletic benefits (and even with minimal effects on the body compared to steroids).
A series of clinical indications to date, prove the ability of these drugs to work positively in the organism, both at the athletic level and as a treatment for many of serious diseases (such as chronic diseases, weakness, cancer cachexia and osteoporosis).
Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are a class of androgen receptor ligands that bind the androgen receptor and (by tissue-selective activation of androgen signalling) manage to provide the organism with significant anabolic benefits.
SARMs – Historical background
SARMs are derived from modifications of the testosterone molecule.
The first SARMs date back to the 1940s, but they were in steroid form.
The modern version of SARMs provides a non-steroidal form, with far fewer side effects on the user's organism (but with just as powerful benefits).
The creation of non-steroidal SARMs was initiated by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and the University of Tennessee.
Qualified scientists of Ligand Pharmaceuticals were the first to achieve the impossible.
They developed a series of cyclic quinolones with very strong anabolic activity in skeletal muscle.
However, these substances also seem to display some degree of tissue selectivity.
This was the top finding/discovery.
After that point everything changed.
This discovery came from Dalton and Miller and demonstrated that arylpropionamides with structural similarities to bicalutamide and hydroxyflutamide have the ability to activate AR-dependent transcriptional activity.
This discovery eventually led to the development of the class of drugs known as SARMs.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) – What is
We call it a SARM, we present it as a SARM, and We analyse it as a SARM. Nevertheless, it is not a SARM.
Ibutamoren or Nutrobal (MK-677) - while many classify it as a SARM - it really isn't.
It is a growth hormone secretagogue.
Most modern people seem to feel an increasing need for wellness and good physical condition.
Frenetic work rhythms, sedentary life, burdened everyday life, stress, poor diet... are factors that contribute negatively to human health.
A good physical condition, a good external appearance and strong health can significantly improve the everyday life of every person... as well as their psychology.
This human need to improve health and quality of life eventually led to the rapid growth of the specific industry of supplements (legal or even illegal) to promote athletic performance, wellness & body image enhancement.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) also belongs to these formulations.
But before proceeding with the action of Ibutamoren (MK-677) we should again clarify something very important about its nature & action.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) does NOT actually belong to the drugs known as SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators).
It is a "growth hormone secretagogue".
This means that it is a chemical compound that promotes the production of 2 special chemical substances in the organism:
- of HGH (Human Growth Hormone)
- and Insulin-like IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1).
However - and despite its true nature - Ibutamoren (MK-677) has been established to be referred to as a SARM, with the pros (enhanced fat burning, muscle mass building, improved skin quality, improved hair and nail health, improvement of sleep), and its cons that this entails.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Important benefits for the organism
Ibutamoren (MK-677) is undoubtedly one of the most popular formulations today for rebuilding muscle quickly and spectacularly.
With significantly fewer side effects than anabolic steroids, it is increasingly gaining ground among the many (illegal) athletic performance enhancement options.
The many and impressive physical benefits that Ibutamoren (MK-677) ensures - and even in a short period - make many users "close" their eyes to its "bad side".
Below, the most important of these real benefits of Ibutamoren (MK-677) are shown
1. Hard Muscles
Every athlete (and especially every bodybuilder) aims for a lean hard muscular look that catches all eyes.
Who wants to work out hard for hours and get no results?
No one.
With the use of Ibutamoren (MK-677), the results are faster and more spectacular than ever.
Hard training now yields real muscle gains and boosts your confidence and psychology.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) stimulates the production of growth hormone and growth factor IGF-1 in the user's organism.
This is extremely important as it promotes muscle tissue growth while simultaneously promoting stronger bones and reduced muscle breakdown.
2. Enhanced Bone Density
In addition to building muscle mass, an equally important goal of Ibutamoren (MK-677) is to enhance bone density.
However, why is it so important, especially in sports?
Speaking of "hard" and bone-burdening sports (such as bodybuilding, of course), strengthening bone density significantly reduces the risk of bone fractures and injuries.
3. Fast muscle recovery after training
Another huge "gain" that athletes seek from supplements (legal or illegal) is the reduction of muscle recovery/recovery time after a gruelling workout.
This gives athletes the possibility for more tiring, but also more frequent training sessions.
So much bigger physical gains … in much less time.
4. Elimination of body fat
For a "flawless" look, toned muscles are not enough, you also need to eliminate excess fat from the body.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) catalyses the reduction of body fat, while simultaneously promoting the production of growth hormone by acting on 2 important enzymes: lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL).
That's all.
Fat becomes a thing of the past.
5. Anti-ageing
Speaking of anabolic steroids and hormones, we should clearly also refer to the factor of "ageing" the organism.
It is old age that eventually brings about a steep decline in many important hormones in the organism (including growth hormone), resulting in obvious effects on various functions.
The person ages and - along with it - their organism also ages.
Performance drops.
Many athletes therefore rush to stimulate their organisms with various products (legal or illegal/natural or medicinal) for "preventing" ageing and increase their performance.
MK-677 can delay these signs of aging by targeting growth hormone.
6. Anabolic effects
Finally, when talking about Ibutamoren (MK-677), we are inevitably talking about super-enhanced anabolic effects.
The ultimate anabolic environment for peak athletic gains.
*** Nevertheless, in addition to the "obvious" benefits shown above, the use of Ibutamoren (MK-677) also offers a multitude of other benefits (equally important) that can upgrade your daily life, boost your performance (in various sectors), make your life easier.
From better quality sleep, less stress, and enhanced cognitive function, to improved cardiovascular performance and improved hair and skin health.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) – How it works
To understand how MK-677 works in the organism, it is first and foremost important to understand the “nature” of this drug.
As mentioned earlier, Ibutamoren (MK-677), is a powerful chemical created (at least initially) for therapeutic purposes.
The goal was to create a drug that would be able to give various people (with serious diseases related to muscle atrophy) a solution to their problem.
Ibutamoren - as a ghrelin receptor agonist and therefore a human growth hormone (HGH) releaser - does just that: it promotes muscle recovery.
This chemical works by imitating an important hormone: the hormone ghrelin.
Ghrelin - known as the "hunger hormone" - is released in the stomach and gives the brain the message of "hunger" (to make the person consume food).
However, is this ultimately positive or is it negative (especially for someone trying to control their body weight)?
Yes. Maybe for people with a serious weight problem, this would be a problem.
Nevertheless, speaking of bodybuilding, the hormone ghrelin is incredibly beneficial.
It determines the user's eating habits and increases their body weight (but in lean muscle tissue).
Also, the hormone ghrelin is related to the production of another very important hormone: human growth hormone (HGH), which is everything for muscle growth.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Dosage and cycle
For a substance that is in the research stage, illegal and strictly prohibited, it would be "stupid" to talk about a recommended dosage.
However, MK-677 is widely available and used in sports (even illegally).
Therefore, we will talk about "usual" dosages of the drug, which come from the experience of various users (and yield real benefits).
Nevertheless, be careful. No one can say with certainty that they are safe for everyone or that they will work the same way in every organism.
In this way, summarizing the experiences of many users of Ibutamoren (MK-677) we would say that the usual dosage followed is between 10 mg and 25 mg per day.
In more detail :
- 10 mg per day (beginners)
- 25 mg per day (experienced)
- 50 mg per day (professionals)
Ibutamoren (MK-677) – Duration of the cycle
To have real benefits the use of Ibutamoren (MK-677) should be taken for a full cycle.
However, how long does a cycle with Ibutamoren last?
Again, based on the data collected from experienced users of the drug, a full cycle of MK-677 usually takes about 16 weeks to allow the chemical to take effect in the organism.
Then - and to avoid various hormonal side effects - it is usually followed by a recovery cycle (PCT) lasting 5 weeks.
If it is necessary to achieve a goal, the athlete, after the recovery cycle, can repeat another cycle of Ibutamoren (MK-677) and continue with a new cycle of recovery, and so on (depending on the goal).
MK-677 Ibutamoren - Half-Life Time
Ibutamoren has a very long half-life (about twenty-four (24) to thirty (30) hours).
This means that a single use provides action for the whole day.
Experienced users recommend downloading in the morning.
However, people who train in the afternoon or evening prefer to take it later.
The important thing - whatever time of the day it is convenient for you to use it (depending on your training program) - is to keep your dose constant at the same time of the day.
MK-677 Ibutamoren - Possible Side Effects
We've mentioned it many times, and we'll say it many more times: MK-677 is a chemical compound, still being researched by expert scientists.
Although there have already been many positives for its action, the risks still remain unclear.
After all, this is the main reason why it is on the list of the most illegal and banned substances around the world.
Clinical trials to date show that this chemical substance - although much less harmful than classic anabolic steroids - is not well tolerated by the body, causing serious side effects in some people.
Not to everyone.
And not equally serious at all.
Nevertheless - and until the dangers of its use are clarified - the substance continues to remain under the microscopic lens of scientists, and (of course) away from circulation!
It should be noted that MK-677 has not passed a single Phase 2 clinical trial.
Some of the more common side effects reported in connection with the use of Ibutamoren are shown below:
- mild symptoms of oedema
- muscle pain (especially during the first period of its use)
- increased appetite
- lethargy
- irritability
- joint pain
- liver damage
- water retention
- severe headaches and migraines
- depression
- increased anxiety
- nervousness
Ibutamoren (MK-677) - Best legal alternative
Our suggestion instead of Ibutamoren is called Ibuta 677 and it is a creation of the number one legal steroid and SARMs company in the whole world: CrazyBulk.
Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk is a natural option that promises the action of Ibutamoren, without risks and side effects for the body.
Furthermore, Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk does not contain any unsafe or prohibited substances and is not detected in doping controls.
Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk – What is
Ibuta 677 is a selection taking the gyms by surprise today.
Preferred by amateurs as well as bodybuilding professionals, it offers a completely natural version of SARM Ibutamoren MK-677.
Its natural composition (without any chemicals) does not cause any side effects, addiction or liver toxicity.
In addition, it does not require a recovery cycle (PCT) ... since it does not interfere with the hormonal balance of the user's body.
Well, what is Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk?
It is a naturally occurring SARM. A new generation supplement that aims to immediately enhance athletic performance and training gains, without any consequences for the organism.
Neither in the short term, nor in the long term.
The natural formula of Ibuta 677 contains the highest quality ingredients from nature.
Ingredients backed by scientific research and attributed to ideal dosages, and which promote the natural production of beneficial (anabolic) hormones in the user's body and are consistent with the user's muscle building, energy boost and enhanced athletic performance.
They protect the athlete from muscle damage and prevent injuries that would put him out of training, and promote striation, drying and vascularity.
Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk – Natural formula
- Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 10 mg 100 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)
- Vitamin B5 (as Calcium Pantothenate) 6 mg 100 % of RDD
- L-Arginine HCl 550 mg
- Glycine 500 mg
- L-Glutamine HCl 500 mg
- L-Lysine HCl 450 mg
- L-Tyrosine 400 mg
- L-Ornithine HCl 100 mg
Ibuta 677 - Purchase
The purchase of the legal SARM Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk takes place only through its official website.
Beware of imitations.
On the official website, you can find out about the purchase cost, and many attractive offers.
Summary
Do you want a truly "flawless" body and find it difficult to achieve your goals?
Are you aiming for physical benefits from your workouts, but are disappointed every time?
Are you experiencing "plateaus" in your training, which are killing your confidence & reducing your motivation?
Do you feel like - no matter what you do - you can't get anything done?
Have trouble getting rid of stubborn excess fat?
Are you aiming for muscle mass but tire easily during demanding workouts?
Do you feel "down"?
Are you often injured?
None of this is unusual in a training environment as demanding as that of bodybuilding.
Everything else.
This is common in a training environment as demanding as that of bodybuilding. SARM MK-677 (also known as Ibutamoren) is one such illegal aid that promises to help the user "overcome" all these obstacles to achieve their goal!
Is it effective?
Yes. That's why there is absolutely no doubt.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) offers real athletic benefits.
However, is it safe?
The answer - unfortunately - is no.
Ibutamoren (MK-677) is neither safe nor even legal.
That's why we found and recommend the most reliable and effective legal alternative to Ibutamoren (MK-677): Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk.
Ibuta 677 works on the same logic as Ibutamoren (MK-677).
Its natural ingredient formula is designed to increase the organism's natural production of growth hormone (and other growth factors and hormones) that ultimately contribute to optimal muscle bulking, lipolysis, muscle recovery and athletic performance.
Simply. Easily. With safety, but mostly effective.
