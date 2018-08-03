5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Pears
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pears are remarkably nutritious and have some great health benefits
- Pears are beneficial for heart health
- Pears also contain essential vitamins, minerals and organic compounds
Pears are known as 'Perikkai' in Telugu, 'Nashpati' in Hindi ,'Perikai' in Tamil, 'Sabari' in Malayalam, 'Naspatti' in Gujarati, 'Nashpatti' in Marathi, and 'Naakh' or 'Nashpaati' in Punjabi. But is that all in the box of diversity that pears have to offer? Certainly not. Pears are much more than just a tasty and juicy fruit, they are remarkably nutritious and have some great health benefits. Some basic health benefits of pear include- improving the immune system, promoting weight loss, regulating blood sugar level, healthy heart, wound healing and detoxification. Some other benefits include preventing constipation, boosting nutritional intake, promoting bone mineralization and helping overcome chronic pain. There are different types of pear trees, and only some of them have edible fruits that can be consumed by humans. All essential vitamins: B-complex, C, and K, minerals, potassium, phenolic compounds, folate, dietary fiber, copper, manganese, magnesium, as well as organic compound are vital for the proper functioning of the body. All these vitamins are found in abundance in pears.
Photo Credit: iStock
Take a look at the top 5 most amazing health benefits of pears:
1. Heart health
The presence of fiber in pears makes it an invaluable source for preventing any heart disease. Fiber clears bile acids, which in turn reduces cholesterol levels, keeping both within moderate levels. Another exceptional element in pear is potassium. Potassium is also known as vasodilator. It lowers blood pressure, decreases strain on the entire cardiovascular system and makes it arduous for clots formation. Potassium enhances blood flow to all parts of the body, which oxygenates the organs and promotes effective functioning.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Boosts immunity
Antioxidants, vitamin C and copper in pears strengthen the immune system of the body which prepares the body to fight against different infections. Vitamin C also improves the action of white blood cells and prevents diseases like common cold and infections from recurring.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Controls blood sugar
It is tough for people to understand how fruits containing sugar can help in controlling blood sugar levels. But this is how it works; the low glycemic index is stacked with fiber which slows down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. Daily consumption of pears improves insulin sensitivity which frequently goes out when diabetes begins to emerge.
4. Improves digestion
Pears are a very helpful for improving digestive health. Most of the fiber in pears is a non-soluble polysaccharide, which means it operates as a bulking agent in the intestines. This fiber gathers the food and makes it easier for the food to pass through the intestines. It also regulates passing of stools and lessens the chances of constipation, diarrhea, and loose stools. The porous nature of pear fiber helps it to attach cancer-causing agents, release radicals in the colon and preserve the organ from their damaging effects.
5. Boosts bone health
The high mineral content of pears includes magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, calcium, and copper. These reduce bone mineral loss and debilitating conditions like osteoporosis and the general weakness of the body due to lack of support from the bones. Apart from these, pears carry Vitamin K, a very rare but essential co-factor that is significant for better bone health. Vitamin K deficiency is extremely common in adults, largely because they do not realize the importance of this vitamin. Regular consumption of pears helps to preserve bone health and also, reassures normal blood clotting. Pears also contain a little calcium which helps to top up your daily intake from other sources.
