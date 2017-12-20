10 Types Of Seeds With Tremendous Nutritional Value
We are all aware of the big no-no's of foods. But there is little that we know about the foods that we must include in our diets. There are many foods that are extremely nutritious and should definitely be a part of your daily food intake. But being unaware, we ignore those foods despite their easy availability. One such instance of nutritious foods is seeds, which are often thrown away and merely neglected. It might be surprising for you to know that there are some seeds which are extremely nutritious and good for your health.
Here are some seeds with great nutritional value:
1. Hemp seeds
Hemp seeds (or bhaang seeds) are often termed as a boon for vegans. A single serving of hemp seeds comprise as much as 30 gm of protein. They are also very good sources of fatty acids. Omega 6 and omega 3 are present in the ratio of 3:1 in hemp seeds. The only disadvantage is the availability of hemp seeds, as they cannot be found easily. Although one can order them online now.
2. Flax seeds
There are various forms in which flax seeds are available now. Powdered, uncrushed or in the form of a supplement, you can have them in whatever form you desire. They are an amazing source of omega 3 fatty acids and fiber and thus, they should be a part of your daily diet.
3. Chia seeds
Nutritionally, chia seeds are quite similar to flax seeds, as they too are good sources of omega3 fatty acids and fiber. One serving of 30 gm of chia seeds are likely to have more than 10 gm of fiber and 5 gm of omega 3 fatty acids. Chia seeds also contain polyphenols, which are essential antioxidants. Chia seeds have positive effects on people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. They also bring down the inflammatory chemicals that lead to heart diseases.
4. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are one of the most commonly used seeds. They are a rich source of protein, manganese, magnesium, omega 6 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats. Pumpkin seeds also comprise phytosterols which help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body.
Sesame seeds have lots of active antioxidants that are helpful in protecting liver from damage. They are helpful in reducing cholesterol and are a good source of calcium.
6. Sunflower seeds
Found inside the shell of sunflower plant, sunflower seeds are rich in unsaturated fat and are a great source of energy. They are a great source of calcium, protein, iron and several other vitamins.
7. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds contain antioxidants like kaempferol and quercetin. These antioxidants help in protection from degenerative neurological diseases, infections, aging and cancer. Fennel seeds are also a good source of dietary fiber that are helpful in roughage and treating constipation problems. Also, fennel seeds are rich source of essential minerals like magnesium, copper, zinc, iron, selenium, calcium, manganese and potassium. A storehouse many essential vitamins, fennel seeds help in controlling cholesterol levels in the body.
8. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are helpful in improving digestion and controlling cholesterol levels in the body. They reduce inflammation in the body are helpful for patients with heart diseases. Breastfeeding women can benefit from fenugreek as it can increase the supply of breast milk. Fenugreek seeds help in increasing appetite and also provide nutritive properties.
9. Poppy seeds
It is said that one teaspoon of poppy seeds comprises around 4% of iron, phosphorus and calcium which is recommended for daily intake. Poppy seeds are also rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and oleic acid. They are added in salad dressings, vegetables, muffins and even pancakes.
10. Wheat kernel
Wheat kernels are full of protein, iron and B vitamins. They have high content of fiber which helps in getting rid of constipation and controls appetite. With their low glycemic index, wheat kernels do not result in any increase in the blood sugar levels.
