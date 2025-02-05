Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein, magnesium, zinc and iron.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Feb 5, 2025 04:16 IST
2-Min Read
7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

Pumpkin seeds are naturally loaded with magnesium

Pumpkin seeds are highly nutritious, making them a powerful addition to a balanced diet. They are an excellent source of protein, magnesium, zinc and iron. Additionally, pumpkin seeds are packed with antioxidants, which help combat inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. Eating a tablespoon of these tiny seeds daily can do wonders for your health. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet is easy, whether you enjoy them raw, roasted or sprinkled on salads and soups.

Know the benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds daily

1. Help you sleep



RELATED STORIES
related

Health Benefit Of Pumpkin Seeds: Natures Solution For PCOS, Obesity; Eat A Spoonful Daily

Health Benefit Of Pumpkin Seeds: Adding just a spoonful of pumpkin seeds to your daily diet can help improve overall health while tackling specific concerns effectively.

related

Pumpkin Seeds For Better Brain Health: Here's How It Works

The nutritionist explains that pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium which plays a key role in various biochemical processes, including neurotransmission and synaptic plasticity.

Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that can help increase serotonin levels and promote better sleep. Additionally, magnesium in pumpkin seeds also improves sleep quality.

2. Powerhouse of magnesium



Magnesium supplementation has recently gained huge popularity. Pumpkin seeds are naturally loaded with magnesium. Consuming a healthy amount of magnesium can improve heart health, control blood pressure, boost bone health and regular blood sugar levels.

3. Antioxidant boost

Packed with powerful antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids, pumpkin seeds help combat inflammation and protect your cells from oxidative damage, promoting longevity.

4. Improve digestion

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with fibre. High-fire foods promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation and support gut health.

5. Regulate blood sugar levels

Some studies suggest that pumpkin seeds can help control blood sugar levels.

6. Boost heart health

The combination of healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants found in pumpkin seeds can reduce bad cholesterol levels and support overall heart health.

7. Promote skin and hair health

The oils and vitamins in pumpkin seeds support skin hydration and have been associated with improved hair health.

Beyond their health benefits, pumpkin seeds have a delightful taste and crunch, making them a great addition to various dishes, promoting overall wellness.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases