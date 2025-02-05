7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Every Day
Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein, magnesium, zinc and iron.
Pumpkin seeds are naturally loaded with magnesium
Pumpkin seeds are highly nutritious, making them a powerful addition to a balanced diet. They are an excellent source of protein, magnesium, zinc and iron. Additionally, pumpkin seeds are packed with antioxidants, which help combat inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. Eating a tablespoon of these tiny seeds daily can do wonders for your health. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet is easy, whether you enjoy them raw, roasted or sprinkled on salads and soups.
Know the benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds daily
1. Help you sleep
Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that can help increase serotonin levels and promote better sleep. Additionally, magnesium in pumpkin seeds also improves sleep quality.
2. Powerhouse of magnesium
Magnesium supplementation has recently gained huge popularity. Pumpkin seeds are naturally loaded with magnesium. Consuming a healthy amount of magnesium can improve heart health, control blood pressure, boost bone health and regular blood sugar levels.
3. Antioxidant boost
Packed with powerful antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids, pumpkin seeds help combat inflammation and protect your cells from oxidative damage, promoting longevity.
4. Improve digestion
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with fibre. High-fire foods promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation and support gut health.
5. Regulate blood sugar levels
Some studies suggest that pumpkin seeds can help control blood sugar levels.
6. Boost heart health
The combination of healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants found in pumpkin seeds can reduce bad cholesterol levels and support overall heart health.
7. Promote skin and hair health
The oils and vitamins in pumpkin seeds support skin hydration and have been associated with improved hair health.
Beyond their health benefits, pumpkin seeds have a delightful taste and crunch, making them a great addition to various dishes, promoting overall wellness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
