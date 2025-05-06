Pregnancy: Say Goodbye To Postpartum Belly Fat With These Exercises You Can Perform At Home
Exercises that engage the entire body like cardio, strength training, and core-specific moves can increase metabolism. Follow these exercises for quick belly fat burn!
Certain exercises can definitely help burn postpartum belly fat, but it's important to understand how they work. After pregnancy, the body needs time to recover, and while overall fat loss including belly fat requires a combination of a healthy diet and consistent exercise, targeted workouts can strengthen the core, improve posture, and tone abdominal muscles that have stretched during pregnancy. Exercises that engage the entire body like cardio, strength training, and core-specific moves can increase metabolism and promote fat burning. Read on as we share tips to help you burn postpartum belly fat.
Here are effective exercises women can perform to burn postpartum belly fat
1. Pelvic tilts
Pelvic tilts are gentle core exercises ideal for early postpartum recovery. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tighten your abdominal muscles and tilt your pelvis slightly upward, pressing your lower back into the floor. Hold for a few seconds and release. This move strengthens the lower abdominal muscles and helps realign the pelvis, reducing lower belly bulge.
2. Bridges
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Press your heels into the ground, lift your hips towards the ceiling, and squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower back down slowly. This exercise strengthens the glutes, lower back, and core, improving overall muscle tone and supporting the lower belly area.
3. Walking
A simple but highly effective cardio exercise, walking increases overall calorie burn and is gentle on the joints. Start with 20-30 minutes of brisk walking daily, gradually increasing intensity. Walking also helps improve circulation, mental health, and metabolism, all of which contribute to fat loss, including belly fat.
4. Modified planks
Start on your knees and forearms, forming a straight line from head to knees. Hold your core tight and keep your body still for 20–30 seconds. As strength builds, you can progress to full planks. This targets deep core muscles, essential for flattening the postpartum belly.
5. Heel slides
Lie on your back with knees bent. Tighten your core and slowly slide one heel forward along the floor, extending the leg, then bring it back. Alternate legs. This controlled motion strengthens the lower abs and improves pelvic stability without straining your healing body.
6. Bird-dog
On all fours, extend your right arm and left leg simultaneously, keeping your core tight. Hold for a few seconds and switch sides. This exercise builds core strength, improves balance, and tones the back and abdominal muscles, which are often weakened after pregnancy.
7. Deep belly breathing with abdominal contraction
Sit or lie down comfortably. Inhale deeply, allowing your belly to expand. Exhale slowly while pulling your belly button toward your spine. Hold for a few seconds. This reactivates the deep abdominal muscles, supports the pelvic floor, and helps reduce belly fat over time.
8. Leg lifts
Lie on your back, legs straight. Slowly lift one leg off the floor to a 45-degree angle, keeping your core engaged, then lower it back down. Alternate legs. This tones the lower abdomen and helps rebuild core strength safely and effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
