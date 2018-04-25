Mango Seeds (Gutli): You Don't Want To Miss These 6 Amazing Health Benefits
Okay let's admit it; we long for the summer season so that we can drool over mangoes! Mango is known as the king of fruits and for good reason. Every part of this fruit, the pulp, the bark of the tree, the flower and seeds, they are all healthy. In this article, we shall discuss the benefits of the mango seeds, popularly known as Gutli. Chances are that most of you just throw away the seed thinking that it is of no use. Well, it's time to save that precious seed. It is like a whole package of health benefits hidden inside the pulp of the fruit. The seeds are edible but they have a hard texture so they cannot be eaten as is. This is why they are transformed into oil, powder and butter and then used to get maximum health benefits.
So let's take a look at the health benefits of mango seeds. We bet you didn't know about these!
1. Helps you to get rid of dandruff
Mango seeds have benefits for your hair. These seeds strengthen your hair follicles and benefit your hair from the root to the ends. Besides this, it also helps you to get rid of dandruff. The powder or oil of these seeds can be used to prepare a hair pack and can be used regularly for getting maximum benefits. Mix mango seed powder with some water and prepare a paste. Now scrub your scalp gently with this powder and then wash it off.
2. Reduces diarrhea
For any person dealing with diarrhea, mango seed powder may work wonders. However, you need to be mindful of the portions. Do not consume more than one gram of mango seed powder with honey at a time. Take this remedy twice a day for relief.
3. Keeps heart diseases at bay
Heart diseases and hypertension are a common occurrence in today's world. But with natural remedies like mango seeds, these diseases can be controlled without the need for medication. Regular but moderate consumption of these seeds is known to lower heart disease risk.
4. Healthy skin
The butter obtained from mango seeds is far better at moisturizing your skin as compared to other chemical and greasy lotions available in the market.
5. Beats obesity
For those who are tired of making an effort to cut down fat from their round belly, mango seed extract can be of great help. The extract of this seed is low in terms of sugar and can help you in reducing some inches off your body. It can also help in lowering bad cholesterol levels.
6. Diabetes
Are mangoes safe for diabetics? Millions of people have been on this query for a very long time now. Due to the sugar content of the pulp, it might not be the best food item for diabetics. But the low-on-sugar seed, according to some studies, can be helpful in lowering the blood sugar levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.