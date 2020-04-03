Proteins And Immunity: Know The Link And Why Protein-Rich Foods Are Important For You
Protein and immunity: We have often spoken about how protein-rich foods can help you lose weight and build muscles. But did you know that foods rich in protein are also required for a strong immunity? Here's everything you need to know.
Protein for immunity: Eat foods with a complete amino acid profile for a strong immunity
Protein is considered to be an important macronutrient for weight loss. But did you know that proteins are also crucial for a strong immunity? A balanced diet is required for optimum nutrition, and protein is an important part of a balanced diet, including other food groups like carbs, fats and fibre. In one of her recent IGTVs, Nmami Agarwal talks about the importance of including protein-rich foods in diet and the role they play in boosting your immunity.
What is the link between protein-rich foods and immunity?
Your immune system is the first line of defence against any harmful bacteria, viruses and any foreign substances. Proteins are often referred to as the building blocks which are required to repair cells and tissues. "The cells of immune system rely on proteins. This indicates that supporting the immune system is one of the most important functions of proteins," says Agarwal in the video.
Proteins support the following immune cells:
Lymphocytes: These are the protein-rich blood cells which play a major role in keeping us healthy. They are known as white blood cells and are one of body's main types of immune cells.
Cytokines: They function as the messengers of immune response. These proteins play the role of turning off and turning on the immune cells. They stimulate immune cells and ensures proper functioning of the immune system.
Phagocytes: These proteins play the function of damaging bacteria and viruses, making us healthier and disease-free.
"All these cells need protein for survival, and this is how protein is linked to a stronger immunity," explains Agarwal.
Protein-rich foods that you can bank on
Eating right is the need of the hour. It is important that you stock your kitchen with healthy foods for optimum nutrition and strong immunity. Make sure your kitchen contains the following protein-rich foods
- A variety of lentils and legumes: They are pocket-friendly and have a long shelf life. Store them in an airtight container in a cool place.
- Nuts and seeds
- Dairy products like milk, curd, cottage cheese
- Eggs
- Chicken
- Soy and soy products
Try to get access to good quality protein. This term is referred to the amino acid composition of food. Consume meals which have a complete amino acid profile, that is, they give you all the essential amino acids that your body needs. "You can consume pulses and whole grains together to get a good amino acid profile. Dal rice, for instance, is an example of a meal with a complete amino acid profile," explains Agarwal.
How much protein do you need in a day?
On an average, a person needs 0.8 gms of protein per kg of body weight. This can vary as per your level of physical activity, medical condition and body composition. To increase your protein intake, try to eat protein-rich foods in every meal, including snacking.
Stay indoors, stay safe, everyone!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
