Protein Rich Milk Alternatives That Can Help You With Weight Loss
Milk for weight loss: If you want to lose weight or are lactose intolerant, then you can try these healthy alternatives to cow milk. They are rich in protein and fibre and can help you weight loss.
Milk for weight loss: Almond and soy milk are protein-rich cow milk alternatives
HIGHLIGHTS
- Almond milk is rich in protein and can be included in keto diet
- You can also try coconut milk as a healthy cow milk alternative
- Oat milk can provide you with fibre and help with weight loss
Some of you might be under the habit of consuming milk and other dairy products regularly. And in case your digestion is on point, you are experiencing no weight gain or acne, the daily consumption of milk is most definitely suiting you. However, consumption of cow milk is debatable for those aspiring for weight loss and for those who are lactose intolerant. Today, there are a number of milk alternatives available in the market, which are not only weight loss-friendly, but are also suitable for people who have lactose intolerance. If you simply can't do without milk in a day, then this article is definitely for you!
Weight loss diet: 4 healthy cow milk alternatives you must try
It is important to note that cow milk does not cause weight gain and is nutritious. It is in fact an important source of your daily calcium and Vitamin D intake. But if for any reason you want to make a switch from cow milk, you can try the following. These milk alternatives can provide you with extra source of protein and fibre.
Also read: Curd Vs Milk: Which Is Better For Weight Loss? Nutritionists Reveal
1. Almond milk
You can prepare almond milk at home. Soak a cup of almonds in water for 8 to 10 hours. Blend them and strain away the solids. What you get is a protein-rich almond milk. It is low in calories and carbs as compared to cow milk. Almond milk can make for a suitable choice for those on keto diet and low-carb diet. Almond milk is also a rich source of Vitamin E.
2. Coconut milk
You can obtain coconut milk by squeezing white flesh of the coconut. You can add water to it to reduce its thickness and bring it to the desired consistency. Coconut milk is widely consumed in southern parts of India. It has a pleasant taste and makes for a great cow milk alternative for people with nut allergies and lactose intolerance. Coconut milk contains beneficial medium-chain triglycerides which are good for heart health. However, it contains relatively high fat and should be consumed in controlled proportions if weight loss is your target.
Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?
3. Soy milk
Soy milk is protein-rich alternative to cow milk. Soybeans are a good source of complete protein. It makes for an excellent protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Nutritionally too soy milk is closer to cow milk.
4. Oat milk
Oat milk is made by soaking whole oats. It has a creamy texture and makes for a fibre-rich alternative to cow milk. Soluble fibre in oat milk helps in slowing down digestion, keeping you full for longer. It can be a preferable option for those on weight loss diet.
Also read: Does Milk Cause Weight Gain Or Is It Bad For Digestion? Expert Nutritionist Tells Us All
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.