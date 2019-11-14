ASK OUR EXPERTS

Protein Rich Milk Alternatives That Can Help You With Weight Loss

Milk for weight loss: If you want to lose weight or are lactose intolerant, then you can try these healthy alternatives to cow milk. They are rich in protein and fibre and can help you weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:29 IST
3-Min Read
Milk for weight loss: Almond and soy milk are protein-rich cow milk alternatives

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Almond milk is rich in protein and can be included in keto diet
  2. You can also try coconut milk as a healthy cow milk alternative
  3. Oat milk can provide you with fibre and help with weight loss

Some of you might be under the habit of consuming milk and other dairy products regularly. And in case your digestion is on point, you are experiencing no weight gain or acne, the daily consumption of milk is most definitely suiting you. However, consumption of cow milk is debatable for those aspiring for weight loss and for those who are lactose intolerant. Today, there are a number of milk alternatives available in the market, which are not only weight loss-friendly, but are also suitable for people who have lactose intolerance. If you simply can't do without milk in a day, then this article is definitely for you!

Weight loss diet: 4 healthy cow milk alternatives you must try


It is important to note that cow milk does not cause weight gain and is nutritious. It is in fact an important source of your daily calcium and Vitamin D intake. But if for any reason you want to make a switch from cow milk, you can try the following. These milk alternatives can provide you with extra source of protein and fibre.

1. Almond milk

You can prepare almond milk at home. Soak a cup of almonds in water for 8 to 10 hours. Blend them and strain away the solids. What you get is a protein-rich almond milk. It is low in calories and carbs as compared to cow milk. Almond milk can make for a suitable choice for those on keto diet and low-carb diet. Almond milk is also a rich source of Vitamin E.

2. Coconut milk

You can obtain coconut milk by squeezing white flesh of the coconut. You can add water to it to reduce its thickness and bring it to the desired consistency. Coconut milk is widely consumed in southern parts of India. It has a pleasant taste and makes for a great cow milk alternative for people with nut allergies and lactose intolerance. Coconut milk contains beneficial medium-chain triglycerides which are good for heart health. However, it contains relatively high fat and should be consumed in controlled proportions if weight loss is your target.

sirpjs98

Almond milk can prove to be a healthy, low-carb alternative to cow milk
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Soy milk

Soy milk is protein-rich alternative to cow milk. Soybeans are a good source of complete protein. It makes for an excellent protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Nutritionally too soy milk is closer to cow milk.

4. Oat milk

Oat milk is made by soaking whole oats. It has a creamy texture and makes for a fibre-rich alternative to cow milk. Soluble fibre in oat milk helps in slowing down digestion, keeping you full for longer. It can be a preferable option for those on weight loss diet.

j14h4c0o

Oat milk is rich in fibre and can aid weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

