Want To Cook Something Healthy? Try This Protein-Rich Whole Wheat Puran Poli By Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Weight loss: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra prepares whole wheat puran poli with chana dal, jaggery and ghee. Know the step by step preparation right here.
This puran poli is rich in plant protein
- Puran poli is made with chana dal, jaggery and ghee
- It can make you feel energised
- It can help in maintaining a healthy colon
Puran poli is a Maharashtrian dish which is commonly consumed during Gudi Padwa. This is the spring festival which is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month to mark the beginning of Hindu new year. The festival is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra. Speaking of puran poli, it is a sweet flat bread which is made with lentils and jaggery. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, continuing with her trail to share healthier preparations of popular Indian dishes, shares a whole wheat puran poli recipe in her recent IGTV.
Protein rich whole wheat Puran Poli
Puran poli is made with chana dal, jaggery and ghee. In her preparation, Kundra adds almond flour and whole wheat flour to make it wholesome and nutritious.
Chana dal, she says, is the star ingredient in this version of puran poli. Apart from being an excellent source of vegetarian protein, it is also rich in fibre, zinc and folate.
To prepare whole wheat puran poli, you need to soak 1 cup of chana dal for 15 minutes. Cook it in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water. Cook for two whistles to soften the dal.
Now, sieve the dal water with a strainer. Make sure that you take out excess water. Add the strained dal in a pan along with 3/4 cup of jaggery. This mixture needs to be cooked for at least 12 to 15 minutes. It needs to be mashed well and dried to the fullest.
Once the dal and jaggery mixture is completely dried, add 1/4 tsp of nutmeg powder, 1/4 tsp of cardamom powder, 1/2 tsp of ginger powder and a pinch of salt. The salt will create just the right balance of sweet in this mixture.
The mixture needs to have smooth texture. Add it to a blender for the same. The filling is now ready.
For poli
Take 1 cup of whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup of almond flour and a quarter cup of refined flour. Kundra says that the use of refined flour is solely for the purpose of retaining elasticity of the dough. Doing so will prevent the dough from being sticky. Also add a pinch of salt and 1 tsp of oil (or ghee) before you start kneading the dough.
Cover the dough with a wet musin cloth for a few minutes.
Now take ball-sized rolls from the dough, add the above prepared mixture to create puran poli. Watch video shared below to see how Kundra does it. Cook well from both sides with ghee. Serve it with ghee and milk.
Not only will it provide you with sufficient protein, it will also make you feel energised and will help in maintaining a healthy colon.
