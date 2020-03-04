Protein Deficiency: Signs And Symptoms You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Protein improves metabolism which can help you burn more calories. It can also keep you full for longer and prevent you from consuming unnecessary calories. You may experience some signs and symptoms due to protein deficiency. Read here to know these.
Here are the signs and symptoms pf protein deficiency
Protein should be a part of your daily diet. It is important for the human body in various ways. Protein provides numerous health benefits to your body. High protein diet has gained huge popularity for weight loss in past months. Protein improves metabolism which can help you burn more calories. It will also keep you full for longer and prevent you from consuming unnecessary calories. Protein is the building block of the human body including bones, muscles, cartilage, nails and hair. If you go to the gym regularly, your trainer might have explained the importance of protein in your diet. It helps you build and repair tissues. A very few add enough amount of protein to their diet. You may experience some signs and symptoms due to protein deficiency.
Signs and symptoms of protein deficiency
1. Edema (swelling)
This is one common sign of not consuming enough protein. You may notice swelling in legs, feet and hands. This happens due to fluid accumulation in tissues. If you notice abnormal swelling in different parts of the body, seek medical advice immediately.
2. Fatigue
If you are not consuming enough protein you may affect your muscles and movement. Protein helps in repairing muscles and tissues. It not consumed in enough quantity you may feel tired very easily. It can also affect your metabolism which also wads to fatigue.
3. Poor hair, nails and skin
Protein is the building block for hair, nails and skin. Protein deficiency can make your skin dry and flaky. You may also experience brittle nails. Your hair can also suffer due to poor protein intake. Hair fall is also a sign of protein deficiency.
4. Increased hunger
Protein is the fuel for your body. It provides you a good amount of calories. If you are not consuming enough protein you are more likely to feel hungry at regular intervals. Therefore it is advised to consume more protein at breakfast to fight hunger pangs.
5. Changes in mood
Lack of protein in diet can affect can your mood as well. You may feel depressed or very aggressive at times. Add some amount of protein to your every meal to avoid this and other symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
