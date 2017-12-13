Beat The Ill Effects Of Smog With Jaggery And Cranberries
Nutrition can help you beat the ill-effects of pollution, especially foods like jaggery and cranberries.
Combat pollution with the power of nutrition!
HIGHLIGHTS
- High level of iron in jaggery improves oxygen-carrying capacity of blood
- Most of the respiratory ailments due to smog can be treated with walnuts
- Cranberries can cure most of the skin problems caused due to smog
How would you feel if you wake up to a dizzy, fogy view every morning? Clarification: We are not referring to an early morning scene at a hill station.
That distorted view, dust, smoke, pollution and a suffocating feeling as soon as you step out of your home, it just couldn't get any worse! That is what Delhiites have been waking up to for quite some time. Starting from a grimed face at the inconvenience, the situation has now come to a point where doctors are recommending people to stay indoors for as long as possible.
In a world where people would step out to take a few deep breaths of fresh air, it is highly ironical that people in the national capital of our country are asked to stay inside to keep from the toxic air pollution.
Daily commute to work, poor visibility and frequent accidents have made daily life quite challenging for Delhiites.
Other than the regular health management techniques like wearing masks, using air purifiers and keeping plants indoors, you can alter your diet and start consuming some foods which can lower the ill-effects of smog on you.
1. Jaggery
Gur or jaggery is the purest form of sugar obtained from sugarcane juice. High level of iron in jaggery improves hemoglobin levels in the blood, hence increasing the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood. As a result, your lungs are protected against the ill-effects of pollution.
People working in industries and areas with too much smoke and pollution around them are given jaggery at the end of their day to beat the harmful effects of pollution on their lungs. Several studies have shown how a limited amount of jaggery consumed every day can help you keep safe from carbon pollution in the air. However, jaggery consumption should be limited to only two to four grams a day and should not be taken by diabetic patients.
2. Walnuts
Congestion and suffocation are the two most common results of over-exposure to smog. In order to clean the congestion, you can opt for walnuts. Most of the respiratory ailments you might be dealing with can be cured or at least tackled well with the help of walnuts.
3. Lemon
This fruit can help you keep hydrated and boost body immunity with the power of vitamin C. During pollution, it is very necessary for you to keep yourself hydrated. Add a bit of lemon to a warm glass of water and keep drinking it every now and then. It will help in keeping you hydrated, boost your immunity and also clear your throat due to pollution
4. Cranberries
Vitamin C, E and A, all in one fruit, cranberries!
Where most people are deprived of sunlight and the benefits of it, cranberries are here to make up for that deficit. All sorts of skin problems associated with the increased amount of pollution in the air can also be avoided with the help of cranberries. You can have it in smoothies, oatmeal, in a fruit salad or simply with other nuts and dry fruits.
