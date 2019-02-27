Poppy Seeds Are A Powerhouse Of Health Benefits: Know Them All Here
Nutty in flavour and crunchy in texture, poppy seeds can be a delightful addition to an otherwise boring dish. Poppy seeds can be added to nearly every sabzi and even to your soups and pastas. Crushed poppy seeds can be added as a thickener and also to lentils and dips. And while these poppy seeds are extremely delicious and wholesome, they do offer a variety of health benefits and that is going to make you love them all the more! Keep reading to know the nutritional and medicinal properties of poppy seeds.
Health benefits of poppy seeds you cannot miss
1. They can soothe an irritated throat: If you are suffering from dry cough or an irritated throat, then poppy seeds may be of some help to you. All you need to do is mix 1 tbsp of poppy seeds in milk. Add 1 tbsp each of coconut milk and honey to it and drink this mixture before bed time. It can prove to be an effective concoction for dry cough and irritated throat.
2. They are extremely nutritious: Poppy seeds are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. They contain Vitamin C, Vitamin E, several B Vitamins, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, etc.
3. They can promote sleep: You can brew poppy seeds into a tea and it can be helpful in improving your sleep. Studies have shown that poppy seed tea can reduce anxiety and help those suffering from insomnia. Having poppy seed tea before bed time can help you have a good night's sleep.
4. They can moisturise skin: People with dry skin can benefit from poppy seeds. Overnight soaked poppy seeds, when ground into a paste form, can have moisturising effects on the skin. You can apply the paste on the face, leave it on for around 15 minutes and then rinse it with water once the paste dries.
Make sure that you consume poppy seeds in moderation
There are traces of addictive narcotic alkaloids like morphine in poppy seeds. While morphine actually found in seed pods rather than poppy seeds, the latter tend to absorb them during their processing. Thus, it is best that you reap maximum benefits from poppy seeds by consuming them in moderation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
