ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Skin In Chilly Winters

Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Skin In Chilly Winters

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon stresses on the importance of using the right kind of moisturizer during the winters.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jan 7, 2019 04:58 IST
3-Min Read
Here

Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin by stealing moisture out of it.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin
  2. The cold winds make the skin dry, itchy, and irritated
  3. Lack of moisture and hydration causes skin dryness

Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin by stealing moisture out of it. The cold winds make the skin dry, itchy, and irritated. Speaking about ways of taking care of the skin, Dr Amit Karkhanis, laser and cosmetic physicians says that moisturizing is one of the main mantras to follow for skincare during winter. He adds, "The dry climate and cool air makes it important to retain losing moisture and keep skin hydrated. Use a moisturizer that complements your skin type. Post shave you can use an aftershave containing aloe which has both soothing and hydrating properties."

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon also stresses on the importance of using the right kind of moisturizer during the winters. She adds, "Cold, blustery conditions outside can leave the skin feeling raw, while heating mechanisms indoor can zap the moisture from the skin in no time."

Experts share tips one can follow to take to care for their skin during winters:


RELATED STORIES

Woman With Deep Facial Burn Scars Gets Total Makeover

"Skin movement is also fashioned in a very particular way. It involves proper planning so that the ultimate scar lines fall in areas where it is not much visible," Dr Bhattacharya noted. Read more about the 23-year-old woman who had suffered major burns that left deep scars on her face!

Novel Protein Linked To Skin Cancer Identified

Researchers have identified a specific protein responsible for melanoma metastasis that may provide an improved understanding of how the cancer spreads.

1. Avoid long and hot shower:

As tempting as this is, hot water can cause dryness and damage to the skin. It's best to stick with lukewarm temperature. Warm showers should not be more than ten minutes long. Too much exposure causes dryness which is aggravated by the weather. Ensure use of post-shower moisturising.

2. Exfoliate:

Lack of moisture and hydration causes skin dryness. This dryness invites dead cells and for the removal of dead cells, regular exfoliation is necessary at least twice a week. If the condition is severe, in-clinic treatment by a reputed cosmetologist is suggested. Exfoliation also gives a long-lasting refreshing result. For the dry Indian winter, chemical peel treatment is highly recommended. The type of chemical peel used will depend on skin type and texture on examination.

3. Careful shaving for men:

Many face dryness and itchiness on the skin in the shaving area. It is usually caused by harsh saving creams and sporadic use of moisturizer. The process of shaving exposes the hair follicles on the face. Use a shaving cream that is soft on the skin, preferably one that has natural ingredients and moisturizer. Immediately after shaving, splash some cold water to close the pores and wipe the remaining shaving soap. Apply a moisturizing after shave. This will help heal the skin while keeping it hydrated.

prbs2f1g

As tempting as this is, hot water can cause dryness and damage to the skin.
Photo Credit: iStock

Simple and effective tips to take care of your skin this winters:

  • Use a soap-free non-foaming mild cleanser that does not strip natural oils from your skin.
  • Cover your face when you step out.
  • Do not forget to use sunscreen in the day.
  • Always carry a lip balm with you, apply it each time you feel a stretch on your lips rather than licking them with saliva or removing the flakes.
  • Layer on clothes for warmth instead of wearing a single thick cloth.
  • Use a good hand and foot cream overnight on hands and feet and nails. You can also use ghee on the feet at night if you have a problem of cracked feet.
  • Remember to drink lots of water as one does not feel thirsty in winters.
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New Device To Make Glucose Monitoring 'Painless' For Diabetics

Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Balancing Protein Consumption With Alternative Sources Can Reduce Diet Related Deaths: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases