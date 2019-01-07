Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Skin In Chilly Winters
Dr. Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon stresses on the importance of using the right kind of moisturizer during the winters.
Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin by stealing moisture out of it.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin
- The cold winds make the skin dry, itchy, and irritated
- Lack of moisture and hydration causes skin dryness
Winter always wreaks havoc on the skin by stealing moisture out of it. The cold winds make the skin dry, itchy, and irritated. Speaking about ways of taking care of the skin, Dr Amit Karkhanis, laser and cosmetic physicians says that moisturizing is one of the main mantras to follow for skincare during winter. He adds, "The dry climate and cool air makes it important to retain losing moisture and keep skin hydrated. Use a moisturizer that complements your skin type. Post shave you can use an aftershave containing aloe which has both soothing and hydrating properties."
Dr. Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon also stresses on the importance of using the right kind of moisturizer during the winters. She adds, "Cold, blustery conditions outside can leave the skin feeling raw, while heating mechanisms indoor can zap the moisture from the skin in no time."
Experts share tips one can follow to take to care for their skin during winters:
1. Avoid long and hot shower:
As tempting as this is, hot water can cause dryness and damage to the skin. It's best to stick with lukewarm temperature. Warm showers should not be more than ten minutes long. Too much exposure causes dryness which is aggravated by the weather. Ensure use of post-shower moisturising.
2. Exfoliate:
Lack of moisture and hydration causes skin dryness. This dryness invites dead cells and for the removal of dead cells, regular exfoliation is necessary at least twice a week. If the condition is severe, in-clinic treatment by a reputed cosmetologist is suggested. Exfoliation also gives a long-lasting refreshing result. For the dry Indian winter, chemical peel treatment is highly recommended. The type of chemical peel used will depend on skin type and texture on examination.
3. Careful shaving for men:
Many face dryness and itchiness on the skin in the shaving area. It is usually caused by harsh saving creams and sporadic use of moisturizer. The process of shaving exposes the hair follicles on the face. Use a shaving cream that is soft on the skin, preferably one that has natural ingredients and moisturizer. Immediately after shaving, splash some cold water to close the pores and wipe the remaining shaving soap. Apply a moisturizing after shave. This will help heal the skin while keeping it hydrated.
Simple and effective tips to take care of your skin this winters:
- Use a soap-free non-foaming mild cleanser that does not strip natural oils from your skin.
- Cover your face when you step out.
- Do not forget to use sunscreen in the day.
- Always carry a lip balm with you, apply it each time you feel a stretch on your lips rather than licking them with saliva or removing the flakes.
- Layer on clothes for warmth instead of wearing a single thick cloth.
- Use a good hand and foot cream overnight on hands and feet and nails. You can also use ghee on the feet at night if you have a problem of cracked feet.
- Remember to drink lots of water as one does not feel thirsty in winters.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.