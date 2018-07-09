Platelet Count: 7 Best Foods To Boost Platelets Naturally
Foods for boosting platelet count: Platelets are what your blood needs in order to clot each time an injury takes place. It is important to maintain a healthy platelet count. Consuming these healthy foods can help you boost platelet count.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Platelets prevent body from losing too much blood during an injury
- Platelet deficiency can cause bleeding gums and nose
- Healthy foods like carrots can help you boost platelet count naturally
Here's a list of 7 healthy foods which can help you boost your platelet count naturally:
1. Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of minerals and vitamins especially vitamin K. They are a major source of iron which is essential to increase the ability of the body to produce healthy blood cells. Anemic patients are advised to include a good amount of green leafy vegetables in their regular diet to increase their platelet count. Leafy green vegetables like spinach, salad leaves, parsley etc are rich in vitamin K which activates proteins to stimulate blood clot formation.
2. Pomegranate:
The consumption of pomegranate helps the body to maintain a healthy platelet count. It is a tasty fruit which can be added to your salads, yogurt, etc. It can be consumed in the form of juice as well. It has minerals which are important to fight low platelet count. It contains good antioxidants which helps us to boost our immune system.
3. Papaya
Papaya is known for its medicinal qualities. It is great for the digestive system and helps in maintaining a good platelet count. This fruit is said to revive low platelet count. People suffering from dengue fever are recommended to have this extract to normalise their platelet count. Ripe papaya is a proven solution which helps the human body to produce fresh and healthy blood.
4. Carrots
Carrots contain vitamin A which is important for the synthesis of red blood cells and platelets. Anyone struggling with low platelet count must include carrots in their diet to increase their platelet count. Carrots can be eaten raw or can be cooked. Those who do not want to eat it raw can have it in the form of juice which will provide instant boost of vitamin A content in the blood stream.
5. Chicken
For non- vegetarians, chicken is the go to food to increase their platelet count. It is a lean protein which is said to reverse the low platelet count condition in the people suffering from low platelet count condition. The benefits of eating chicken are immense and including it in the diet can be deemed very healthy.
6. Pumpkin
Pumpkin and its seeds contain iron which helps in producing new red blood cells and revive the platelet count in people having trouble with producing healthy platelets. It has high levels of iron which spikes the platelets in the blood stream. For a proper development of platelets, one must consume pumpkin.
7. Pineapple
Pineapples help in boosting the immune system and helps resolve the problem of indigestion. They comprise vitamin C which helps in combining the platelets, further helping them to function efficiently. The supplementation of vitamin rich foods like pineapple helps in raising the platelet count in patients with low platelet count. To increase your platelet count, include this tasty fruit in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
