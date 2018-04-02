Here's How Pilates - Kareena's Fitness Regime - Benefits Your Body
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness regime includes Pilates, a form of exercise which has many health benefits.
Kareena Kapoor Khan doing Pilates
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pilates are a low-impact form of exercise
- Pilates help in improving flexibility to increasing muscle strength
- Pilates help in having a stable spine and better posture
We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva who is all about fitness. Hitting the gym regularly and giving fans the ultimate fitness goals seems like a routine thing for Kareena. Recently, the actress was seen doing a superb Pilates move at Namrata Purohit's fitness studio. The celebrity fitness trainer took to Instagram to show just how perfectly Kareena abides by her fitness routine. More than any form of exercise, it is particularly Pilates that Kareena has been spotted doing most often.
What is about Pilates that inspires Kareena, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora amongst numerous others? Take a look!
What is Pilates?
Pilates are considered to be aerobic and non-aerobic form of exercise. Along with concentration and focus, the fitness regime makes your body move through precise range of motion. Exercises involved in Pilates lengthen and stretch major muscle groups in the body. To perform the exercise properly, one needs to concentrate and find a centre point while controlling the body through movement. Each of Pilates exercise is done with proper placement, breathing pattern and rhythm.Also read: How Pilates Helped Sara Ali Khan And Many Other Celebs Stay Lean And Fit
A person doing Pilates will never sweat or strain. As a fitness regime, Pilates involves sequences that need to be done in low repetitions of 5 to 10, over a period of 45 to 90 minutes. Special resistance equipment is required to do Pilates.
Mat-based Pilates and equipment-based Pilates are the two types of Pilates. While the former is performed on the floor by using your own body weight as a form of resistance, the latter includes equipment that works against spring-loaded resistance.
Also read: Do I need high intensity training to burn fat?
Mat-based Pilates help in supporting the deeper muscles in order to improve posture, balance and coordination. Equipment-based Pilates (which we often see Kareena doing) offer resistance to the muscles.
While doing Pilates, a person should focus on moving slow along with following the proper breathing pattern. Posture and technique is more important than the number of reps or the energy with which you perform the exercise.
Also read: Do Men Do Pilates? Soccer Star Ronaldo Has The Perfect Reply
Health benefits of Pilates
1. From improving flexibility to increasing muscle strength, Pilates have various health benefits. Along with strengthening muscles, Pilates also help in toning muscles, especially in the abdominal area, lower back, hips and butt.
2. Pilates also perform the function of balancing muscular strength on both sides of the body along with enhancing muscular control of back and limbs.
3. Doing Pilates regularly results in a stable spine and better posture. It prevents injuries due to muscle imbalance and improves physical coordination and balance.
Also read: How can my weight gain be controlled?
4. Pilates relax your shoulders, upper back and neck and enables safe rehabilitation of injuries in joint and spine.
5. Since it involves deep breathing, Pilates increase lung capacity and circulation.
6. One tends to manage stress, feel more relaxed and aware of the body after doing Pilates regularly.
7. Pilates challenge your body. It makes you put in unstable postures and challenges your body to move your limbs.
Also read: Kareena's A Pilates Girl, Even When She's Unwell. But Should You Workout When Not Well?
Precautions to be taken while doing Pilates
While Pilates are a low-impact form of exercise, it is advised to take up the fitness routine after seeking medical advice. Pregnant women, people who have recently undergone a surgery, people above the age of 40, people with a medical condition such as heart disease, people with musculoskeletal injuries or disorders, someone who has not exercised for a long time or is overweight or obese - should all take up Pilates only under the supervision of an expert.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.