Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Fans Some Fitspiration, Yet Again!
Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen doing airplane on the reformer. The exercise engages the core and requires lots of control and concentration.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Pilates girl
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen doing airplane on the reformer
- The exercise is not that easy to master
- The exercise helps in strengthening the shoulder external rotators
Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing it again! After seeing her dazzle in the recently released trailer of Veere Di Wedding, she got back to her fitness schedule. Pilates expert and celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share a video of the Jab We Met girl doing Pilates on the reformer machine. Kareena is seen performing the airplane movement on the reformer with utmost concentration. She ensures that the form of the movement is not compromised on and she derives maximum benefits from doing the exercise.
In the caption of the post, Namrata mentions how the airplane movement requires lots of control, concentration and strength of the core. She writes, "It is a tricky one to master!"
Airplane on the reformer has many health benefits. The exercise helps in strengthening of the back and shoulder extensors. It helps in making a person learn about controlled and coordinated joint action. It helps in developing scapular mobility and stabilisation. The exercise helps in strengthening the shoulder external rotators.
Also read: Lose Weight Like Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan - Here's Her Secret!
However, there are a few things which need to be kept in mind while performing the airplane on the reformer. People who have any shoulder injuries need to be careful while performing the exercise. They should work within a smaller range of motion, which is than 90 degrees of abduction.
People with shoulder injuries can perform the exercise by placing a pillow or a folded towel under their hips. This helps in taking the pressure from the lower back in case you feel uncomfortable in extending your spine.
Pregnant women should refrain from doing prone position on the reformer, in which you need to lie with your belly resting on the bench.
Also read: Kareena Gets Back In Shape Right Before Baby Taimur Turns 1
People who are obese might find it a little difficult to perform an exercise like airplane on the reformer. They should thus start with some very basic movements and keep minimal range of motion.
In case you have a fractured wrist or neck, spinal stenosis or spondylolisthesis, avoid doing the exercise.
How the exercise needs to be done can be observed in the video above. Keep in mind that you need to inhale and exhale as you extend your spine. Performing with the correct form is the key to perform an exercise.
Pilates is an excellent fitness regime which is followed by many celebrities in Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone to name a few are complete Pilates enthusiasts.
Also read: Here's Why Kareena Swears By Planks And Why You Should Do Them Too
The fitness regime focuses on lengthening the body and improving overall alignment. From elevating any kind of joint pain to enhancing inner strength and increasing body awareness, Pilates have many health benefits which makes these celebrities swear by it.
We wish to continue getting the same fitspiration from you Kareena. More power to you!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.