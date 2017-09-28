Navratri 2017: 5 Incredible Health Benefits of Sendha Namak (Rock Salt)
Rock salt or "Sendha Namak" is considered the most superior salt of all as it is devoid of any kind of chemicals. Being raw and unprocessed, it contains necessary nutrients as such potassium, iron, calcium, copper, etc. Here are 5 incredible health benefits of Sendha namak, popularly consumed during the Hindu festival of Navratri.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sendha namak raw and unprocessed, rich in zinc, iron, potassium, copper
- Sendha namak is largely consumed during Navratri fasting
- Health Benefits: Better digestion, metabolism boost, stable BP, good skin
The festival of Navratri is underway, and Sendha namak is very popularly consumed during Navratri fasting.
Here are 5 incredible health benefits of Sendha namak.
1. Better Digestion
Effective in relieving one from stomach pain and infection, Sendha namak is great for improving your digestion. It also helps you get rid of acidity and other digestive issues.
2. Metabolism Boost
Consumption of Sendha namak gives a boost to your metabolism, therefore improving the functioning of your body. Apart from that, it also enhances your immunity, thus helping you keep dreadful diseases at bay.
3. Regulates Blood Pressure
Table salt may adversely impact blood pressure as it contains high quantity of potassium. That's why people suffering from high blood pressure are usually suggested to cut down on their consumption of it. Good news is that so is not the case with Sendha namak and therefore it is good for a stabilized blood pressure.
4. Healthy Hair
Sendha namak is also great for good health of your hair. It helps to retain normal scalp and enhance the quality and volume of your hair.
5. Skin Benefits
Capable of removing clogged pores, Sendha namak also significantly helps improve your skin. It works as a great exfoliator and thus, can help you get rid of dull and dead skin.
