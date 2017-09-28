ASK OUR EXPERTS

Navratri 2017: 5 Incredible Health Benefits of Sendha Namak (Rock Salt)

Rock salt or "Sendha Namak" is considered the most superior salt of all as it is devoid of any kind of chemicals. Being raw and unprocessed, it contains necessary nutrients as such potassium, iron, calcium, copper, etc. Here are 5 incredible health benefits of Sendha namak, popularly consumed during the Hindu festival of Navratri.
Sendha Namak Health Benefits: Read on to know about the incredible health benefits of Sendha namak

  1. Sendha namak raw and unprocessed, rich in zinc, iron, potassium, copper
  2. Sendha namak is largely consumed during Navratri fasting
  3. Health Benefits: Better digestion, metabolism boost, stable BP, good skin
Rock salt or "Sendha Namak" is considered the most superior salt of all as it is devoid of any kind of chemicals. This is owing to the fact that Sendha namak is raw and unprocessed, therefore, it contains necessary nutrients as such potassium, iron, calcium, copper, etc.

The festival of Navratri is underway, and Sendha namak is very popularly consumed during Navratri fasting.

Here are 5 incredible health benefits of Sendha namak.

1. Better Digestion

Effective in relieving one from stomach pain and infection, Sendha namak is great for improving your digestion. It also helps you get rid of acidity and other digestive issues.

2. Metabolism Boost

Consumption of Sendha namak gives a boost to your metabolism, therefore improving the functioning of your body. Apart from that, it also enhances your immunity, thus helping you keep dreadful diseases at bay.

3. Regulates Blood Pressure

Table salt may adversely impact blood pressure as it contains high quantity of potassium. That's why people suffering from high blood pressure are usually suggested to cut down on their consumption of it. Good news is that so is not the case with Sendha namak and therefore it is good for a stabilized blood pressure.

4. Healthy Hair

Sendha namak is also great for good health of your hair. It helps to retain normal scalp and enhance the quality and volume of your hair.

5. Skin Benefits

Capable of removing clogged pores, Sendha namak also significantly helps improve your skin. It works as a great exfoliator and thus, can help you get rid of dull and dead skin.

