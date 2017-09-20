Navratri 2017: Health Benefits Of Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour)
Besides the immense religious significance it holds, Navratri is the period when we follow a special diet with foods packed with nutrition. Navratri 2017, know the many health benefits of kuttu ka atta and kick start the festive season a healthy way.
Navratri 2017: Know the health benefits of Kuttu ka atta
HIGHLIGHTS
- When we follow a special diet packed with nutrition during Navratri
- Buckwheat flour is the main staple of Navratri
- When combined with curd, the health benefits of buckwheat flour multiply
Navratri 2017 is here! The onset of the festive season is marked by Navratri, is the 9-day period which is celebrated in the honour of the divine feminine Devi (Durga). During this period, people fast or alter their regular diet and pray to Devi Durga. Besides the immense religious significance it holds, Navratri is the period when we follow a special diet with foods packed with nutrition. The delicious foods of Navratri include aloo ki sabzi, sabudana khichdi and most importantly, Kuttu ka Atta or buckwheat flour.
If you think that moving from the wheat counter will lead to a lack of nutrition, you need to refresh your facts. Buckwheat flour is the main staple which is the only food allowed during fasting and is a powerhouse of nutrition. It is a product of Kuttu fruit and not grain.
Acquaint yourself with the many health benefits of Kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour.
1. Loaded with proteins
Not just proteins but high-quality proteins! Buckwheat flour holds more protein than regular wheat or rice flour. The amino acid in kuttu ka atta is also taken in the form of medicines to treat cold sores.
2. Fibre
Buckwheat flour is loaded with fibre which is beneficial for keeping the digestive system clean. Why we need it because the fibre binds itself with the toxins and secretes them from the body. It is a great way to treat gallstones.
3. Storehouse of essential nutrients and minerals
Vitamin B-complex as well as vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B (niacin) are in spades in buckwheat flour. Also, it contains traces of copper, zinc, iron and phosphorus.
4. Aids weight loss
If you feel that all the sweets and potato dishes you eat during Navratri 2017 will make you fat, have buckwheat flour as well. It aids weight loss. It eases digestion, controls binge-eating and facilitates digestion.
5. Health benefits of buckwheat flour with curd
When combined with curd, the health benefits of buckwheat flour are further multiplied. The warm potency of kuttu ka atta is balanced with curd.
Navratri 2017, know the many health benefits of kuttu ka atta and kick start the festive season a healthy way.