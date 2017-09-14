Here's How Aloe Vera Benefits Your Hair
With a number of health and beauty benefits in it's domain, it's time to use aloe vera for your hair.
Know the many ways of using aloe vera for hair
Are you tired of looking at super models and envying their beautiful and luscious locks? Well, no need to do it any longer. You can also get that shine and bounce in your hair and that too, naturally. No need to rush to salons and spend thousands on spas and hair treatments. The green cactus-like plant that sits in your garden can do wonders to your hair. Yes we are talking about aloe vera. With a number of health and beauty benefits in it's domain, it's time to use aloe vera for your hair.
The translucent gel that this plant holds is known for a wide range of healing properties. Take a look at how aloe vera benefits your hair.
1. Natural conditioner
For damaged and dry hair, aloe vera gel is a saviour. Take limited quantities of aloe vera gel on your fingers and add same amount of water to it and mix well. Fill this up in a spray bottle with a few drops of essential oil. Spray this on your hair when needed. You can also mix it well with olive oil and thoroughly apply it on your hair for results.
2. Hair growth
Everyone loves long hair. But damaged and weak hair tends to break easily which leads to a shorter length and thinner hair. Beat this with aloe vera gel. This is a natural way to curb hair damage and loss.
3. Aloe vera mask for greasy hair
People with oily hair would relate with this. You can't wash your hair every second or third day. Aloe vera gel can curb that too. Prepare a hair mask with aloe vera gel, shampoo and lemon. Apply this thoroughly on your hair and wash it off with cold water. This trick can help you get rid of greasy hair.
4. Dandruff
Hate that white flaky substance which prevents you from wearing your favourite black dress. Use aloe vera with coconut oil to beat that dandruff. Mix the two well and heat for 30 minutes at a low flame. Cool it to room temperature, apply well and keep on for three hours. Then wash it off with cold water.
5. Grey hair
Use aloe vera to get rid of grey hair. Keep a bowl of amla juice in your fridge overnight. Now add aloe vera gel to it and mix it well. Apply it thoroughly on your hair and wash it off. You will see a difference in the colour of your hair in 3 months.