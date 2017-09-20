Navratri 2017: Health Benefits Of Sabudana (Tapioca)
This Navratri, relish the flavours of sabudana (tapioca) and gain from the many health benefits of this super food.
Navratri 2017: Know the health benefits of sabudana
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sabudana is a popular breakfast and evening snack
- Sabudana is one of the most powerful vegan sources of protein
- Tapioca helps to strengthen bones and maintain flexibility as well
Navratri 2017 is here! The onset of the festive season is marked by Navratri, is the 9-day period which is celebrated in the honour of the divine feminine Devi (Durga). During this period, people fast or alter their regular diet and pray to Devi Durga. Besides the immense religious significance it holds, Navratri is the period when we follow a special diet with foods packed with nutrition. The delicious foods of Navratri include aloo ki sabzi and kuttu ka atta. One very special dish of Navratri is Sabudana khichdi or Sabudana vada.
Not just during Navratri, it is a popular breakfast and evening snack. Also know as tapioca, it looks like little white pearls and actually are starch extracted from roots. It's rich in carbs and low in fats so this is the ideal food to take for those who wish to lose weight. Not only this, we have lined up the best health benefits of Sabudana for you.
1. Gaining weight
Not everyone wishes to lose weight. Some people wish to be chubby and have some flesh on their bones. It is affordable and easy to cook too and helps you put on weight faster.
2. Muscle growth
If you are a vegan and wish to grow muscles, then this is the source of protein for you. Besides just building muscles, it is a way to gain physical strength.
3. Stronger bones
Another health benefit of sabudana is its ability to strengthen bones and maintain flexibility at the same time. Calcium, iron and vitamin K in tapioca make it that food which keeps you charged up and free of fatigue even after rigorous activities.
4. Blood pressure
An important health benefit of sabudana is the fact that its potassium content keeps your blood pressure under control. It is an important staple for a good blood circulation.
5. Digestion
If you are suffering from indigestion and constipation, tapioca is the solution. If you are dealing with constipation, just have a cup of sabudana and that is it.
This Navratri, relish the flavours of tapioca and gain from the many health benefits of this super food.