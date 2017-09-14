7 Beauty Benefits Of Cucumber You Cannot Miss
Given its cool and hydrating properties, it's a great beauty regime. You can eat, drink and apply cucumber directly on your skin and it would do wonders to your skin and hair. This vegetable comes with nutrients like Vitamin K, C, manganese and beta-carotene which are all helpful in keeping your hair healthy and skin young.
Take a look at these beauty benefits of cucumber, you simply can't miss them.
1. Hydrates skin
Cucumber is 96% of water which means hydration, hydration and hydration! This means it would replace your moisturizing lotions completely. You can use it to prepare a soothing mask for skin by combining it with another ingredient. Grate cucumber and extract its juice, now combine it with equal amount of curd and mix well. Apply this on your face and wash off after it dries out.
2. Glowing skin
Beat sunburns and oily skin with cucumber. This vegetable can help in resolving skin problems and keeping it younger. It can be used as a natural astringent and toner. So the need for cosmetic products is eradicated. The water content of cucumber keeps skin intact and moisturized and of course glowing.
3. Reduces rashes and tanning
Cucumber beauty benefits include killing rashes and reducing tanning. It restores your skin complexion keeping you fair and scar-free. Prepare a cucumber and lemon juice pack for the same and apply for 15 minutes. Clean it with cold water. Repeat for a few weeks and see the difference.
4. Anti-ageing
With age, your skin tends to become loose leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Cucumber will help you beat these signs of ageing by keeping your skin firm and tight. This is due to the manganese and potassium content of this veggie. Prepare a face pack by combining cucumber juice with egg white for the same.
5. For dark circles and puffy eyes
Owing to a hectic schedule, you may end up with puffy eyes and dark circles very soon. You can simply chop a few slices of cucumber and keep them on your eyelids for 20 minutes. This will help in soothing puffiness under your eyes.
6. Stronger hair
Who doesn't want long and beautiful hair! With the many nutrients present in cucumber, this veggie helps you get longer and prettier hair easily. For this, you can drink cucumber juice or simple add it to your water while taking a head bath.
7. Shiny hair
It doesn't really feel complete when your hair is strong and long but lack that gloss and shine. For luscious locks, you need cucumber juice. A cucumber, olive oil and egg hair mask would do it for you. Prepare the mask and keep it on for only 10 minutes and wash it off. This will help you get that bounce and shine in your hair which you had been wishing for.