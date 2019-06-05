5 Lesser Known Sources of Protein We Bet You Didn't Know
Its true, you know all the common protein sources, eggs, milk, chicken. But here are some food items, that have sufficient protein, and we bet you didn't know that.
Shrimp is an extremely good source of protein, with over 20% protein content
HIGHLIGHTS
- Peanuts and pumpkin Seeds are rich sources of protein
- Guavas are one of the most protein rich fruits
- Tofu is an excellent protein source for vegans
Its no surprise why protein is essential for the human body. It is available in abundance from a vast number of sources around you, but we end up picking the same 3-4 popular ones to fulfil our requirements. Opting for some out-of-the-box solutions to your protein requirements will help you maintain some diversity in your intake. Maybe even achieve a balanced diet. Protein is particularly important when you are in the habit of working out. Building muscle mass and even shedding weight, requires healthy amounts of protein.
So, here are 5 lesser known sources of protein, we bet you didn't know about:
1. Shrimp: The protein content in shrimp, is incredible. Per 100 gm serving, nearly 20% is protein. This is a higher protein to serving ratio than egg-whites. This delicacy from the sea, is incredibly light as well, with the same 100 gm serving holding only 105 calories. In addition to that, shrimp is rich in Vitamin D, B12, iron, phosphorus, and even anti-oxidants.
2. Pumpkin seeds: We're sure you didn't see this one coming. These tiny edible gems, hold as much as 5 gm of protein for every 28 gm serving. They will not fill you up, but munching on them through the day, from time to time is a great idea. They are incredibly high on key nutrients like iron, magnesium and zinc as well.
3. Peanuts: We admit that this is going to be a high caloric affair. 28 gm of peanuts holds as much as 7 gm of protein, but also 159 calories. If calories is not a concern, one of India's favourite snack can be your go-to source. They're delicious, readily available, and over and above that, high in fibre and magnesium.
4. Tofu: This vegan source of protein, is extremely underrated. Its soft texture, and malleable structure, allows you to do a lot of things with it. Mash it up, and you have a vegan version of scrambled eggs. Dip it in your favourite curry. Add it to your dip and have it with some chips. All of these are excellent options. With a 10-19% protein content, and high levels of iron and calcium, tofu is a can't-miss for your protein needs
5. Guavas: This fruit tops the list of protein content for fruits. For every 165 gm serving of guavas, these fruits hold as much as 8% protein. This is the only item on the list that provides Vitamin C in high doses as well. In addition, guavas are good sources of the macronutrient dietary fibre and the mineral copper.
