ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Do You Know What Impact Your Lymphatic System Has On Your Body? Find Out Now

Do You Know What Impact Your Lymphatic System Has On Your Body? Find Out Now

The lymphatic system is responsible for using immunity cells and dead cell debris across and outside of the body. A perfectly functioning lymphatic system will transport immune cells and remove all dead cell debris and toxins from the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 12, 2018 03:15 IST
3-Min Read
Do You Know What Impact Your Lymphatic System Has On Your Body? Find Out Now

Lymphatic system is the garbage disposal system of the body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lymphatic system helps in flushing toxins from the body
  2. It helps in transporting oxygen to cells and tissues in the body
  3. Stretching exercises are important for lymphatic system

There are two kinds of circulatory system in the body: the one which is controlled by the heart and the other is the lymphatic system. According to health coach Luke Coutinho, who recently went live on Facebook to elaborate on the latter, lymphatic system is the body's garbage disposal system. The lymphatic system is responsible for using immunity cells and dead cell debris across and outside of the body. A perfectly functioning lymphatic system will transport immune cells and remove all dead cell debris and toxins from the body. Lymph nodes of the lymphatic system which are present in thymus, chest area, abdomen, in the underarms and groin area. All these lymph nodes perform the function of removing harmful toxins from the body.

Clogging in the lymphatic system

Accumulation of toxins in the body results in clogging of the lymphatic system. This accumulation is a result of sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, poor air quality, etc.


RELATED STORIES

Top 5 Reasons Of Unexplained Weight Loss You Must Be Aware Of

Unexplained weight loss or losing without making an effort can be a cause of concern as it might be occurring because of an underlying health condition. Read below to know top reasons which might be the reason behind it.

This Vegetable Is A Must For Pregnant Women: Top Reasons Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

Drumstick are also known as moringa - obtained from a Tamil word, murungai, which means twisted pod. They are a commonly used in dishes like sambhar, meat curries, soups, salads or pickles.

The body will exhibit certain symptoms if your lymphatic system is not working the right way. Clogging of the lymphatic system is likely to cause headaches, migraines, bloating, low immunity and fatigue. A person with poor lymphatic system is also likely to feel cold all the time.

Also read: Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

How to stimulate the lymphatic system?

The lymphatic system can be stimulated by movement. A poorly working lymphatic system is an evil of a sedentary lifestyle. Exercising or moving more increases consumption of oxygen. Lack of oxygen in tissues and muscles in the body causes hypoxia.

0nrbvig8

Weak lymphatic system can cause headaches
Photo Credit: iStock

1. Breathing exercises 

Deep breathing, pranayama, yoga, walking, jogging etc can all ensure sufficient supply of oxygen in the body.

2. Rebounding

Jumping on a trampoline or jumping on the skipping rope is beneficial for your lymphatic system. It helps in loosening the toxicity in your lymph nodes.

Also read: 4 Symptoms That Tell You Have A Weak Immune System

3. Stretching

Stretching is great for your lymphatic system. Yoga poses which involve a lot of stretching or Pilates are great exercise regimes for stretching. Stretching helps facilitate oxygen and blood flow to different parts of the body.

4. Drink water

Drinking lots of water is essential for the lymphatic system to work properly.

5. Sweating

Sweating is a way of flushing out toxins from the body. It is also a way to keep your lymphatic system clean. Using too much of deodorants does not let sweat come out from the body and this may result in inflamed lymph nodes. Also wearing tight undergarments can make you compromise on blood circulation.

6. Dry brushing

Taking a brush and rubbing your body with it helps in stimulating your lymphatic system.

Also read: Canned Foods: A Compound In These Foods May Damage Your Digestive System

7. Diet

A diet which includes of lot anti-inflammatory with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables (especially cruciferous vegetables), are great for keeping your lymphatic system healthy.

Thus, a healthy and balanced lifestyle is an essential prerequisite of keeping your lymphatic system working in a healthy way.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 5 Best Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles
Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 5 Best Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl

Genetic Risk Factor For Erectile Dysfunction Identified

'India Must Limit Global Warming Increase To 1.5 Degrees'

Sexual Assault And Harassment Can Take A Toll On Women's Health: Study

New Vaccine Offers Hope For Metastatic Cancer Patients

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES