Do You Know What Impact Your Lymphatic System Has On Your Body? Find Out Now
The lymphatic system is responsible for using immunity cells and dead cell debris across and outside of the body. A perfectly functioning lymphatic system will transport immune cells and remove all dead cell debris and toxins from the body.
Lymphatic system is the garbage disposal system of the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lymphatic system helps in flushing toxins from the body
- It helps in transporting oxygen to cells and tissues in the body
- Stretching exercises are important for lymphatic system
There are two kinds of circulatory system in the body: the one which is controlled by the heart and the other is the lymphatic system. According to health coach Luke Coutinho, who recently went live on Facebook to elaborate on the latter, lymphatic system is the body's garbage disposal system. The lymphatic system is responsible for using immunity cells and dead cell debris across and outside of the body. A perfectly functioning lymphatic system will transport immune cells and remove all dead cell debris and toxins from the body. Lymph nodes of the lymphatic system which are present in thymus, chest area, abdomen, in the underarms and groin area. All these lymph nodes perform the function of removing harmful toxins from the body.
Clogging in the lymphatic system
Accumulation of toxins in the body results in clogging of the lymphatic system. This accumulation is a result of sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, poor air quality, etc.
The body will exhibit certain symptoms if your lymphatic system is not working the right way. Clogging of the lymphatic system is likely to cause headaches, migraines, bloating, low immunity and fatigue. A person with poor lymphatic system is also likely to feel cold all the time.
How to stimulate the lymphatic system?
The lymphatic system can be stimulated by movement. A poorly working lymphatic system is an evil of a sedentary lifestyle. Exercising or moving more increases consumption of oxygen. Lack of oxygen in tissues and muscles in the body causes hypoxia.
1. Breathing exercises
Deep breathing, pranayama, yoga, walking, jogging etc can all ensure sufficient supply of oxygen in the body.
2. Rebounding
Jumping on a trampoline or jumping on the skipping rope is beneficial for your lymphatic system. It helps in loosening the toxicity in your lymph nodes.
3. Stretching
Stretching is great for your lymphatic system. Yoga poses which involve a lot of stretching or Pilates are great exercise regimes for stretching. Stretching helps facilitate oxygen and blood flow to different parts of the body.
4. Drink water
Drinking lots of water is essential for the lymphatic system to work properly.
5. Sweating
Sweating is a way of flushing out toxins from the body. It is also a way to keep your lymphatic system clean. Using too much of deodorants does not let sweat come out from the body and this may result in inflamed lymph nodes. Also wearing tight undergarments can make you compromise on blood circulation.
6. Dry brushing
Taking a brush and rubbing your body with it helps in stimulating your lymphatic system.
7. Diet
A diet which includes of lot anti-inflammatory with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables (especially cruciferous vegetables), are great for keeping your lymphatic system healthy.
Thus, a healthy and balanced lifestyle is an essential prerequisite of keeping your lymphatic system working in a healthy way.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
