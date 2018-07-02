ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)identified the gene that plays a critical role in regulating the body's immune response to infection including cancer and diabetes.
  By: IANS | Updated: Jul 2, 2018 05:37 IST
1-Min Read
Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

The gene that strengthens the human immunity system has been identified by Australian scientists

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The gene has existed for 500 million years
  2. This gene could lead to the development of new treatments for cancer
  3. The gene is currently referred to as C6 or f106
The gene that strengthens the human immunity system has been identified by Australian scientists, it was revealed on Monday. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)identified the gene that plays a critical role in regulating the body's immune response to infection including cancer and diabetes. The gene has existed for 500 million years. Its identification could lead to the development of new treatments for a "variety of diseases including cancer, diabetes and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis", said CSIRO researcher Cameron Stewart.

"Our immune system produces proteins called cytokines that help fortify the immune system and work to prevent viruses and other pathogens from replicating and causing disease," Stewart said in a statement.

The yet unnamed gene, currently referred to as C6 or f106, "regulates this process by switching off the production of certain cytokines to stop our immune response from spiralling out of control", Xinhua news agency reported.

The C6 has existed for more than 500 million years, preserved and passed down from simple organisms all the way to humans. But only now are we gaining insights into its importance, the scietists said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Gene That Strengthens Immune System Identified

This New Therapy Can Help You Fight Drug Addiction

Foodswitch: The App That Helps You Eat Healthy

Here's How Your Lifestyle Choices Can Affect Ageing

Antidepressants May Up Mortality Risk In Lung Disease Patients

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS