Kayla Itsines' All New Full Body Workout Routine Is Perfect To Get You Ready For The Weekend
Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares an 8-exercise full body workout routine, which is quite intense, and can make for a nice calorie-burning session at home. It is perfect to get you ready for the weekend!
Kayla Itsines shares an all new full body workout routine on her Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kayla Itsines' latest workout routine includes 8 exercises
- It comprises legs and cardio exercises
- It is a great workout to get you ready for the weekend
Ladies, here's something for a fantabulous kickstart to your weekend! Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here with an all new workout routine which she recently shared on her Instagram feed. The full body workout comprises legs exercises as well as some cardio exercises. The thing with Kayla Itsines workouts is that she ensures that all exercises can be done at home and don't need any particular gym equipment. This workout routine by Kayla Itsines is quite intense, and can make for a nice calorie-burning session at home!
The full body workout routine which Kayla Itsines shared includes the following exercises:
1. Squat and press: 15 reps
2. Burpee: 10 reps
3. Push-ups: 10 reps
4. Toe taps: 15 reps
5. Jump lunges: 12 reps
6. Sumo squat: 15 reps
7. Sit ups: 15 reps
8. Skipping rope: 15 reps
All the exercises can be done in 3 to 4 sets each. Make sure you do them with the right technique in order to reap maximum benefits from the workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done.
This full body calorie-burning workout can be especially helpful in case you have some fun plans for the weekend. All you need to do is take care of the portion sizes and not go overboard with consuming alcoholic or sugary beverages. Here are some ways which can help you recover from weekend binge (just in case if you do fall prey to it).
What's more is that the workout is not as time consuming as a training session in the gym. Kayla Itsines' full body workout can easily be done within an hour. Watch the video carefully to see the technique behind each exercise and prevent unwanted injuries.
Happy fitness everyone!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
