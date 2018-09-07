Forget The Gym And Try This 14-Minute Full-Body Workout By Kayla Itsines And See The Difference
Kayla Itsines is a known name in the world of fitness. This 14-minute full-body workout by Kayla will help you ditch the gym and exercise effectively at home!
Kayla Itsines
HIGHLIGHTS
- This 14-minute full-body workout can be easily done at home
- It works the best for times you don't feel like going to the gym
- All the exercises need to be done with the right technique
When you determine yourself to exercise regularly, every week is different and unique. Your energy levels, motivation, stress level, mood and physical health are all regular influencers in your daily routine of exercising. While some days when you are extremely pepped up and full of energy, there are other days when you are going through body pain, muscle pain or are simply in a low mood. On the latter kind of days, pushing yourself to the gym can be a tad bit difficult. It is on such days when knowing full-body workouts can be of great help. In this article, we share an amazing 14-minute full-body workout by Kayla Itsines, which you can conveniently do at home.
Kayla Itsines is a known name in the world of fitness. With more than 10 million followers on Instagram, Kayla has helped many people achieve bikini fit bodies and lose weight. Her way of exercising is basically the one which focuses on the right technique, intensity and individual stamina.
One of my favourite quote~ !! “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, "who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?" - actually, who are you not to be? Your "playing small" does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine. It's not just in some of us; it's in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” www.kaylaitsines.com/app
Following is the full-body workout which Kayla Itsines shared on her recent Instagram stories:
Here is the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=62&v=7if_39QdZoY
1. For doing these exercises, you need to set a timer for seven minutes and complete exercises for as many times as you can before the timer goes off. Take a break for 1 minute and complete the 14 minute-full body workout.
2. The idea is to complete every exercise as soon as possible while maintaining the right technique of workout.
3. The 14-minute full-body workout includes 20 reps of x jumps, 30 reps of ab bikes, 20 reps of double-pulse walking lunge and 10 reps each of caterpillar walk and push-ups.
4. The exercise regime is going to work on all body parts and is great on days you find yourself low on motivation to go the gym or exercise for an hour or so.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.