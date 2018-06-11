Skipping Rope Is Arjun Kapoor's Favorite Warm-Up For A Workout; 5 Reasons Why You Must Do The Same
Trough a recent Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor said that skipping rope is his favorite warm-up exercise for his workouts. His post was in response to the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative by Union Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore. Were you aware of these benefits of skipping rope?
Arjun Kapoor lost 55 kgs for his first movie
The Fubu of Bollywood went on to challenge Badshah and Ayushman Khurana. Before his first movie, Arjun Kapoor reportedly weighed over 140 kgs. And after coming in shape, the actor looks at fitness not just as a part of life, but as his lifestyle. Truly inspirational!
Skipping is my favorite way to warm up for a workout.. Thank you for the nomination @sonamkapoor & @malaikaarorakhanofficial I'm excited to pass this challenge on to @badboyshah @ayushmannk & @shraddhakapoor ! Kudos to @ra_rathore for starting this inspirational fitness journey ! #HumFitTohIndiaFit
So now that we know that skipping rope is Arjun's favourtie warm-up for workouts, let's take a closer look at the many health benefits of skipping rope.Also read: Workout Results: 7 Simple Things That Enhance Your Workout Results
1. Improves coordination
While jumping a rope, you focus is on your feet. Your mind is focused towards the feet and it knows what they're doing. Over-time, this workout makes you feel lighter on your feet. And this comes even with the most basic form of skipping a rope. When you start practicing other complicated forms of the same, your focus improves even more. Over time, it makes you more focused and coordinated.
2. Weight loss
Skipping rope gets your entire body to work out rigorously and in just 30 minutes, jumping rope gets you to burn major calories. It is one of the best quick-weight loss techniques of all time. In every jump, you burn 0.1 calories and an average of 1300 calories in one hour. So if you are planning to lose oodles of weight in no time, start skipping a rope.
3. Tones upper and lower body muscles
Skipping rope is one of the best ways to tone the muscles of your upper and lower body. In the initial few days, you are likely to experience soreness in the leg muscles. This happens due to the prolonged inactivity in those muscles. Eventually, as you continue the regime, you will feel that the muscles have become stronger and toned.
4. Improves bone density
Osteoporosis is a condition of your bones characterized by weaker and fragile bones. This makes you more susceptible to fractures. Loss of bone density takes place after 35 years of age and the process speeds up after menopause in women. One of the best ways to combat this is to skip rope. Jumping rope stimulates the bones to function at its best, thereby preventing bone density decline. However, people who are already dealing with osteoporosis must avoid this exercise as it may worsen their condition.
5. Portable, fun and pocket-friendly
If you trying to lose weight, you need not spend a bomb on the gym and other weight-loss supplements; there are some pocket-friendly techniques of achieving the same goal. Skipping rope is one of the best ways to lose weight without spending a bomb. And what makes it better is the fact that this rope is portable, convenient and so much fun. A skipping rope won't cost you more than Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 max. Weight loss could not be more affordable!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.