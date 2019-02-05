ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is Frequent Heartburn Giving You A Tough Time? All You Need Are These Miraculous Home Remedies!

Some simple lifestyle changes can help prevent frequent heartburn. These include how and what you eat and drink, sleeping habits, stress levels, weight and even how you dress.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 5, 2019 03:17 IST
3-Min Read
Is Frequent Heartburn Giving You A Tough Time? All You Need Are These Miraculous Home Remedies!

Frequent occurrence of heartburn could disrupt your day's activities.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Occasional heartburn is quite common among people
  2. Losing belly fat can reduce your heartburn symptoms
  3. You should avoid having a meal or snack within three hours of lying down

Heartburn is also known as dyspepsia, and can be extremely irritating. Heartburn refers to burning sensations in the chest just behind your breastbone. Frequent occurrence of heartburn could disrupt your day's activities. The pain usually starts after if you eat your meals or while lying down or bending over. Occasional heartburn is quite common among people. But you need not worry at all. The good news is that some simple lifestyle changes can help prevent frequent heartburn. These include how and what you eat and drink, sleeping habits, stress levels, weight and even how you dress.

Also read: Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Gas And Bloating

Effective tips that can help you deal with heartburn:


1. Weight management

Whether due to belly fat, pregnancy, excess weight on the abdomen can increase the abdominal pressure, which can further push stomach contents up into the esophagus. Losing belly fat can reduce your heartburn symptoms. Regular physical exercise, fiber and protein rich meals, plenty of fluids and slashing sugar from your diet can help you lose weight within no time.

beo7m798

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Dietary changes

You should be mindful of the portion size of your meals. Do not eat heavy meals at one go. Also, avoid some common foods which can cause acid reflux such as spices, deep fried and fatty foods, tomatoes, mint, chocolate, citrus fruits, onions, garlic and many more. Instead you should focus more on fibre rich foods and fluids like buttermilk, coconut water and lime water.

3. Do not lie down after eating

This tip can be for one and all. One should not lie down soon after eating your food. It can cause or aggravate heartburn. You should wait for sometime and then go to sleep. Also, you can walk for some time and may be then go for sleep. You should not do any strenuous exercises just after your meals. 

4. Clothing

You should avoid wearing belts, slenderizing undergarments, or tight-fitting clothes around your waist. These items can squeeze the stomach, and force food up against the LES (Lower Esophageal Sphincter), and cause acid reflux and heartburn.

5. Avoid certain drinks

Certain drinks like coffee, canned juices, sweetened beverages and alcohol should be avoided. Instead, drink plenty of water after each meal to wash acids back down into your stomach.

6. Avoid eating late at night

You should avoid having a meal or snack within three hours of lying down to sleep. Also, avoid heavy meals at night as it can worsen reflux, causing heartburn. You should leave enough time for the stomach to clear out.

Also read: Wonder Why You Feel Bloated All The Time? Here's Why

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

