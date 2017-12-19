A Complete List Of Terrible Things Stress Does To Your Body
Stress is a natural reaction to the various experiences in life. For short-term situations, stress can actually be beneficial as it may help one tackle some extremely serious situations. But too much stress can lead to irritability, anxiety, depression, headaches and insomnia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress can weaken our immune system
- Stress can lead to Type 2 diabates
- Excessive stress can affect reproductive system of both men and women
You're unable to meet certain targets at work, or are stuck in traffic for a really long time. Awaiting results of an exam you've wanted to clear for years or even heading to a job interview. There are numerous situations in which hypothalamus in the brain begins to release stress hormones. It leads to your heart racing at a fast pace and quickening of breath, thus making our muscles ready for action. While this function is designed to protect body during emergencies, too much of it can have an adverse effect on the body.
Read below to know how stress affects different functions of the body:
1. Here's how stress affects your central nervous and endocrine system:
The central nervous system sends hypothalamus in the brain to release stress hormone. This in turn leads to speeding up of the heartbeat and blood rushing all over your body. This response will continue for longer than usual, if it is not controlled. As a result, overeating, not eating enough, alcohol or drug abuse, or abstaining from social life are all likely to happen.
2. Here's how respiratory and cardiovascular systems respond to stress:
When in stress, one tends to breathe faster so that the oxygen is equally distributed to all parts of the body. People suffering from chronic diseases find it even more difficult to breathe when they are in stress. Heart pumps faster and blood vessels constrict when in stress. Blood pressure is like to rise when one takes too much stress, thus increasing risks of heart attack.
3. Digestive system responds to stress in the following way:
Diarrhea, constipation, nausea, vomiting or stomach ache are all common after effects of stress. Also, excessive stress makes the liver produce extra blood sugar or glucose for an energy boost. Too much of glucose can lead to Type 2 diabetes. Other effects of stress on the digestive system include heartburn and acid reflux.
4. Muscular system's response to stress is as follows:
Muscles tend to contract when one is stressing. And overstressing might not give muscles the chance to relax. Too tight muscles can lead to headaches, back pain shoulder pains and other body aches.
5. Stress affects sexuality and reproductive system too:
Stress exhausts both your mind and body. It makes you lose desire for sex and reduces testosterone levels in men. Erectile dysfunction and impotence can be caused by being in stress for too long. Stress leads to irregularities in menstrual cycles in women, along with heavier and more painful periods. Physical symptoms of menopause become more sever with chronic stress.
6. Stress weakens immune system:
Taking stress for a prolonged period of time can weaken our immune system and reduce body's ability to fight infections and bacteria. People become more prone to chronic sickness like cold, flu, etc. It also takes longer to recover when one takes stress for too long.
