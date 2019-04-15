Increase The Intake These 9 Low-Carb Vegetables For Quick Weight Loss This Summer
If quick weight loss is what you are seeking for this summer, then you must eat more of these low-carb vegetables that have several other benefits to offer!
These low-carb vegetables will help in improving your overall health as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Include leafy greens in your diet to lose weight quickly
- Tomatoes are also low in carbs
- Mushrooms are healthy, delicious and can help you lose weight
A low-carb diet works on the principle of limiting carbs, especially the ones that are found in grains, starchy vegetables and fruits. While giving up on carbs entirely may result in adverse effects on the body, it can help you lose weight quickly and that's why many people opt for this diet. Quick weight loss is what many people might be aspiring for right now, with the advent of summer. In this article, we talk about 10 amazing low-carb foods that can help you lose weight quickly.
9 low-carb vegetables for quick weight loss this summer
1. Asparagus: Asparagus is a low-carb veggie you can include in your salads or as a side dish. This bright-green veggie is low in calories and is a great source of vitamins and minerals that are important for your overall health and well-being. It is rich in Vitamins A,C, E, K, folate, iron, calcium, copper, protein and fibre. Fibre in asparagus promotes probiotic growth, that can improve your gut health and digestion.
Also read: Carb Back-Loading For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know
2. Bell peppers: Bell peppers are delicious low-carb veggies that are a rich source of Vitamin C and carotenoids. Apart from offering quick weight loss benefits, including bell peppers in your diet can be good for your eye health. They are rich in iron and can cut down risks of anaemia. Bell peppers are also rich in Vitamin E, A, B6, potassium and folate. You can enjoy the juicy flavour off bell peppers in your salads or saute vegetables.
3. Broccoli: Broccoli is delicious and comes with a bunch of health benefits that you cannot miss. They are extremely low in calories and carbs, and can thus help you lose weight quickly. Broccoli is a good source of dietary fibre. Eating them can make you feel full for longer, and also improve digestion. Broccoli has blood sugar lowering properties that can be beneficial for diabetics. You can eat them regularly for reduced inflammation, constipation, and healthy brain function.
Also read: The Truth About Carbs: What Happens If You Eat Too Many?
4. Brussle sprouts: The various health benefits of Brussel sprouts are convincing enough to neglect their bitter taste. They are a good source of protein, fibre, Vitamin C, K, A, folate and manganese to name a few. Antioxidants in Brussel sprouts can be beneficial for your heart health. You can add them in your salads when on low-carb diet.
5. Cauliflower: Cauliflower is also a veggie which is low in carbs and is extremely nutritious. Fibre in cauliflower can promote digestive health and prevent constipation and Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Cauliflower is also a good source of choline, which can prevent onset of diseases, improve brain development and prevent accumulation of cholesterol in the liver.
6. Kale: Leafy green vegetables like kale are good for your overall health. What's more is that they help in reaching your quick weight loss goals more effectively. Kale is rich in Vitamin K, A, C, B6, calcium, potassium, manganese and copper to name a few. It has cholesterol reducing properties that can be great for your heart health.
Also read: The Right Way To Eat Carbs For Weight Loss, Revealed!
7. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are delicious to taste and impart a creamy texture to the dish you are adding it to. They can be added to your salads and saute vegetables and can also be used for preparation of both clear and creamy soups. Mushrooms are low in calories and a great source of fibre and protein. They also provide other key nutrients like potassium, copper, selenium and B vitamins. Eat mushrooms regularly for good health and weight loss.
8. Spinach: Spinach is another leafy green which has a variety of benefits to offer, apart from being low in carbs and aiding weight loss. Vitamin C, K, folic acid, iron and calcium in spinach can help you have good skin, prevent anaemia, healthy eyes, lesser oxidative stress and lesser blood pressure.
9. Tomatoes: Yes, tomatoes are also low-carb vegetables that can help you lose weight quickly. Tomatoes are also keto-friendly. Tomatoes are a good source of antioxidant lycopene, that can reduce risk of heart disease and cancer. Tomatoes can help you have a smooth, glowing and young skin.
So for all those seeking weight loss this summer, eat more of these low-carb vegetables and enjoy the numerous benefits they have to offer!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.