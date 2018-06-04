Carb Back-Loading For Weight Loss: All You Need To Know
Carb back-loading for weight loss talks about eating most of your carbs at night. The carb back-loading theory is formulated on the relationship between carbs and hormones like insulin and cortisol.
Carb back-loading is usually preferred by body builders
HIGHLIGHTS
- Limit your carb intake to nothing more than 30 gms during the day
- This strategy is likely to reduce fat and build muscles
- Carb back-loading allows carbs after working out in the evening
An important aspect of losing weight is cutting back on your carb and fat intake and increasing intake of proteins. There are numerous fad diets trending these days. These include paleo, keto and general motors diet to name a few. Each diet has a different strategy of carb intake. Other strategies of carb intake include carb cycling, which involves lower-carb and higher-carb days alternatively. Another strategy of carb intake is carb back-loading, which talks about eating most of your carbs at night. The carb back-loading theory is formulated on the relationship between carbs and hormones like insulin and cortisol. These hormones play a key role in terms of determining how likely you are going to burn carbs and store them in the form of glycogen or fat. Experts are of the belief that shifting most your carb intake (even your workout) to evening can optimize hormones and prevent carbs from turning into fat cells.
Carb back-loading is a process where you limit your carb intake to nothing more than 30 gms during the day. This strategy is likely to reduce fat and build muscles. At the same time, you can enjoy your carbs after working out in the evening. However, the ideal weight loss mantra even in the carb back-loading strategy is to manage your weight and maintain good health.
The strategy could be used by body builders
Body builders are people who engage in extremely intense workout and focus on building muscle mass in order to achieve a lean appearance. Carb back-loading is thus not meant for people who are looking forwards to feel good physically and mentally, are thriving to achieve a balanced relationship with food and their body and are willing to optimize their nutrition. People with eating disorders or those who binge-eat regularly should also abstain from using the carb back-loading strategy.
Carb back-loading has its limitations
People who are all in praise for carb back-loading feel convinced that they can have anything from fried foods to sugary foods after their workouts. However, the correct way to follow carb back-loading is to have 1 gm of carb for 0.45 kg of body weight. A woman weight anywhere around 60 kgs can certainly not enjoy an unlimited carb feast. Everything is good as far as it it done in limits. This stands true for carb back-loading as well.
When it comes to intake of carbs and weight loss, getting into extremes isn't necessary. It is not necessarily true that for every gm of carb you have will feed into fat cells if you don't limit them till night time after you have worked out. Weight loss, increase in muscle and prevention of weight gain can be done by opting for good quality of carbs such black beans, fruits, veggies and quinoa in proper quantities.
Overeating carbs in any case is going to result in maintenance of body fat or weight gain. Having poor quality of carbs such as refined carbs and sugar can have a very poor impact on your weight and more importantly, your waistline.
Thus, not just carb back-loading, but smart carb back-loading can be helpful for weight loss. You need to work on improving the quality of carbs you take and avoid overeating carbs. This will help in managing your energy levels, mood, immunity, digestive health, overall nutrient intake and athletic performance.
Research work done on carb back-loading and its effectiveness is still quite limited.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
