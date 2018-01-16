15 Minute Cardio Workout You Can Do Anywhere, Anytime
Sparing hours to go to the gym sounds a toughie, perform this 15 minute cardio workout instead.
Irrespective of your health conditions, perform this workout anytime and anywhere
Everything needs a good deal of motivation, especially decisions like going to the gym. It is anyway not an easy task to squeeze out some time from the super-hectic schedule to hit the gym every day. But yes, you surely can make some time to keep yourself fit at home. Say, 15 minutes? Now that isn't very difficult to spare! Yes, you can do this, 15 minutes a day, simple cardio workout routine to strengthen your heart, keep your body in shape and boost your metabolism. And again, you do not need any equipment to perform these exercises. Irrespective of your health conditions, you can perform this workout anytime and anywhere.
Divide the 15 minute routine into 5 exercises, each exercise for 2-3 minutes and a 10 seconds break after every rep.
How to start?
Of course, the routine begins with a few minutes of warming up. Stretch your muscles for about 10 minutes and start practicing the exercises. With time you will build your stamina and adapt to the workout regime.
After stretching, it's time to start your routine. Here's how you can go about it.
1. Jog in a place
Start with this exercise. Stay in one place and start jogging, raise your legs as high as possible. This helps in increasing your heart rate just by using your legs and abdominal muscles, and that too, without any equipment. Do this for three minutes and take a 10 seconds break. It can get you sweating within a few minutes.
2. Mountain climbers
This one, too, will get you sweating in a matter of some minutes. It is simple, does not require any equipment and can be done anywhere anytime. Get down with your hands and knees on the floor in a pushup position. Now bend your knee and bring one close to your chest at a time. Repeat the same with the other knee. Hop while switching legs. Do this for 3 minutes, one minute at a time and take a 10 seconds gap between the sets.
3. Jumping lunge
This time, use your body weight to sweat it out. All you need is a few minutes to spare. Step forward with one foot, approximately 4 feet in front of you. Now drop down in a lunge position and jump back up. Now switch legs and repeat the same. Be careful about your balance while performing this exercise.
4. Burpees
One of the fastest ways of cutting body fat is performing burpees. Stand with your legs apart, shoulder-width apart, place your weight on your feet and arms by your side. Bend and place your hands on the ground and push your feet back to assume a plank position. Now bring your legs forward and jump up straight. Repeat the same cycle again for one minute. Take a break of 10 seconds and repeat the same in three sets.
5. Lateral jump
For this exercise, you need to ensure good body balance and control. In a standing position, start jumping from side to side. Keep moving your body weight from one leg to the other. This one will help you build your leg muscles.
Do not strain yourself when you begin. It will take some time for you to build your stamina. If you feel that you are falling short of breath, take a break and then resume. Once you complete the routine, perform some body stretches to cool down.
