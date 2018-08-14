How Stress Affected John Abraham's Workout During Satyamev Jayate Shoot, Trainer Vinod Channa Explains
Workout and stress: Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa gives a personal account of Bollywood actor John Abraham, on how he was unable to achieve his desired physique for Satyamev Jayate because of stress.
Taking stress can affect results of your workout and diet regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress can reduce your muscle and recovery power
- Stress can reduce efficiency of your workouts
- Your body stops reacting to exercise and diet, when in stress
Stress plays a serious role on your muscle and recovery power. Whenever you are experiencing any type of stress, are overexerted, have over exercised or are angry, it decreases body's recovery power. It reduces your muscle, which in turn affects your strength and hard work, and creates lot of internal problems related to health. Therefore, it is very important to stay calm and avoid over thinking in order to churn out the best results from your workout. If you are stressed or are under any mental condition, then your body does not react the way it should after eating balance diet and right amount of nutrients. When you are under stress, you tend to miss on meals without even realising as you don't feel hungry. You are also unable to put 100% efforts on your workout.
This is what I experienced while training John Abraham for Satyamev Jayate. His character in the film required a good muscular physique within a time frame of 3 months. Before Satyamev Jayate, I have trained him for Force 1, Force 2, Shootout at Wadala, Dhishoom, Rocky Handsome etc. For preparation of his characters in each of his films, he reached the required target with his dedication, hard work and right nutrition. However, while shooting for Satyamev Jayate, John was stressed out because of legal issues going on with the release of Parmanu. We were training hard, putting our best of efforts. But somewhere, the concentration got affected because of too many calls, meetings, legal work etc. Parmanu movie was stuck badly, the release date was changed a few times and still, one final date was not decided.
John's body was not responding to the exercise and diet. We had to postpone the shoot date. It took 2 months extra to train him properly. Instead of training for 3 days, we started training for 4 to 5 days a week, taking extra care of nutrition and supplements. We included cardio, flexibility and conditioning exercises in his routine. Still, we were unable to reach to 100 percent of what we wanted to achieve. When the shoot date was nearing, we had no option but to shoot with whatever he could achieve and not our targeted physique.
After the Satyamev Jayate shoot, within a week the Parmanu movie was released and ended up big successful movie. After that when we then started training, we started 3 days a week schedule with the maintenance schedule. Within a week, his body reacted very well. He got clear eight pack abs and was muscular, top to bottom. We wanted this particular body for the movie Satyamev Jayate, which was not possible in that period of time. This is of how stress spoils your hardwork.
It is always said that exercise releases your stress. But in times when are continuously stressed throughout day and night, even exercise does not help.
