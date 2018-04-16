Top 3 Exercises For Stronger Glutes By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
Want stronger glutes? Know about these exercises suggested by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.
Yasmin Karachiwala feels strong glutes help in improving posture and stability
Having strong glutes or butt has many health benefits. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to share a few exercises which can help in strengthening of glutes. As part of her post, she mentions that while a well-toned and strong butt looks good and pretty, it also helps in keeping the body stable and maintains proper balance and power. Having strong glutes improves posture and makes activities like sitting down, standing, climbing, picking up heavy objects much easier. People who have strong glutes have better athletic performance and are at reduced risk of injuries.
Yasmin goes on to add in her post that having strong medial glutes can help a person guide through every step. It stabilises the posture and offers protection to knees and lower back from unnecessary strain. Strong glutes takes the workload which is involved in lower body movements. These lower body movements include the side-to-side movements which are a part of the agility workout.
Having strong glutes reduces risks of injuries in lower back, groin, hamstrings and knees. Strong glutes is an essential requirement for performing most sports. They help in effectively changing directions, accelerating and creating explosive power in jumps. They help in effective hip extensions as well.
Exercises which can help you have strong glutes
Sprinting, an exercise which involves running at a fast pace over a short distance, is considered to be an effective exercise for having strong glutes. People who have strong glutes can sprint more swiftly, efficiently and explosively as compared to others.
In her post on Instagram, Yasmin suggests 3 exercises which are supposed to be done on being on all fours. She mentions that while being on all fours, you need to ensure that your writs are in line with shoulders and knees are at a hip width distance from each other.
1. The first exercise for strong glutes which Yasmin suggests is straight leg lifts and lower. The exercise, which needs to be done in 3 sets with 15 reps, requires your legs to be pushed back and raised up and down, while making sure that the knees aren't bent. You need to raise legs high enough to feel a stretch in your glutes.
2. The second exercise which Yasmin suggests for stronger glutes is bent knee lifts, also known as doggy lifts. The exercise needs to be done in 3 sets with 15 reps, by raising your legs up straight, bending your knees at a 90 degree angle and then lifting your legs. Make sure that your legs are stable when you lift them. Yasmin mentions in her post that to perform this exercise you need to open you hip flexors, squeeze glutes and flex feet to reach towards the ceiling while lifting.
3. The third exercise is straight leg circles, which needs to be done in 3 sets with 10 reps on each direction. This exercises is performed by stretching your legs straight and rotating them in full circles. Stability of the legs is important while performing straight leg circles.
These exercises will help activating and strengthening of glutes along with stability of shoulders and torso. However, a few tips need to be kept in mind while performing them. These include maintaining hip stability by keeping it square.
Before starting with any of these glute strengthening exercises, you need to point out and reach out to your legs. For complete extension of first and third exercise, Yasmin mentions that activating hamstrings is important.
Lastly, while performing these exercises for glutes, you need to be careful about not arching your back. This is important for proper range of movements. Activate your abs while performing the exercise and keep your lower back stable in order to perform glute strengthening exercise most effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.