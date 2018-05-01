Top 8 Home Remedies For Dry Mouth
Dry mouth can be quite irritating and discomforting due to the sticky and dry feeling in the mouth. Here's how you can fix this with the help of home remedies.
Chronic dry mouth happens primarily due to dehydration
Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia is a condition where the mouth doesn't produce enough saliva. This results in chronic dry mouth. It could be due to a change in the composition of the saliva or reduced salivary flow. Dry mouth can be quite irritating and discomforting due to the sticky and dry feeling in the mouth. The salivary glands often fail to work properly under the following circumstances:
- Ageing
- Depression
- Dehydration
- Anxiety
- Stress
- Snoring
- Alcohol
- Smoking
It can also be experienced by pregnant women due to hormonal alterations. Other possible causes of dry mouth can be:
- Chemotherapy
- Diabetes
- Radiotherapy
- Nerve damage
- Side effects of depression and anxiety medication
Some of the symptoms of dry mouth include the following:
- Thick and stringy saliva
- Parched feeling in the mouth
- Rough tongue
- Bad breath
- Excessive thirst
- Cracked lips
- Difficulty in speaking, chewing and swallowing
- Mouth sores
Thankfully, dry mouth can be treated with the help of some lifestyle alterations and simple home remedies. Take a look.
1. Drink more fluids
One of the most common causes of dry mouth is dehydration. To combat this, keep your body hydrated at all times. Increase your fluid intake. Proper hydration will help your body produce more saliva, thereby preventing dry mouth symptoms. Drink more water, fruit juices, fruit smoothies, coconut water, herbal teas and soups. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sodas as they increase the risk of dehydration.
2. Cayenne pepper
Cayenne pepper stimulates saliva production which is why it is one of the best home remedies for dry mouth. Besides this, it is a taste-bud booster which helps you distinguish between sour, sweet, bitter and salty flavors. For this, you can take some cayenne pepper on your finger and rub it around your tongue. You can also experience a burning sensation for some time but it will be effective in treating dry mouth.
3. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds contain flavonoids which stimulates saliva production. Besides this, it enhances the flavor of your mouth and treats bad breath. All you need to do is munch on these seeds after your meals or as often as you want.
4. Oil pulling
Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic practice which prevents your mouth from drying out. This desi practice is beneficial for your oral health as it treats bad breath as well. It can be done with coconut oil, sesame oil and vegetable oil. Put a teaspoon of oil in your mouth and keep swishing it around for 15 minutes. Now spit it out and rinse your mouth with water. Brush your teeth as usual. Do not swallow the oil.
5. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has been an age-old home remedy for a number of health issues. It is beneficial for oral health as it protects the sensitive tissue in the mouth and treats dry mouth. All you need to do is drink a quarter of a cup of aloe vera juice every day and that's it.
6. Lemon
Lemon is acidic in nature and with these properties it cleanses your mouth and treats bad breath. It also stimulates saliva production thereby treating dry mouth. All you need to do is add lemon juice to a glass of water with some honey and drink it every morning. You can also try rubbing some fresh lemon and salt on your tongue for the same effect.
7. Cardamom
Cardamom is another effective home remedy for dry mouth. Chewing a pod of cardamom can be very effective in treating dry mouth for you. For this you can chew a pod of cardamom every day after your meals or rinse your mouth with some cardamom tea.
8. Ginger
Ginger is another effective home remedy for dry mouth. It stimulates the production of saliva and keeps your mouth fresh for longer. Just chew some freshly chopped ginger every day or drink a cup of ginger tea. These will help you keep dry mouth at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.