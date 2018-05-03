ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  These Are The Best Exercises For Your Heart Health

These Are The Best Exercises For Your Heart Health

Exercising regularly is important for a healthy heart. Read to know which exercises work the best for people with heart disease.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 3, 2018 05:14 IST
3-Min Read
These Are The Best Exercises For Your Heart Health

Cardio exercises help in improving your heart rate

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Running helps in giving a push to your cardiovascular fitness
  2. Moderate-level of exercising for 150 minutes in a week is good for heart
  3. Heart patients should consult a doctor before taking up exercising

Exercising is an important aspect for maintain good heart health. Exercising regularly makes heart stronger and enables a person to live an active life. Incorporating some kind of physical activity in your schedule is important for your heart. It can even be a 30-minute brisk walk in the park! Once you start exercising and continue it for a week, you will begin to feel the difference in your physical and mental state. There are numerous studies which show that people who do not exercises regularly are more prone to risks of heart disease.

 

heart

Exercising is important for heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

From reducing calories to controlling your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, exercising regularly has great health benefits.

Following are the kinds of exercises which can be beneficial for your heart:

1. Stretching

Stretching is an important aspect of exercising. It helps in becoming more flexible and improves endurance.

2. Aerobic exercises

Commonly called cardio, aerobic exercises like jogging, running and biking are extremely beneficial for heart health. These exercises require you to move at a fast pace. This elevates your heart rate and makes you breathe harder. Exercise to that extent that you are able to talk to someone, otherwise you are trying too hard. People with joint ailments can do low-impact cardio exercises like walking or swimming.

Running helps in giving a push to your cardiovascular fitness. You can also try sprinting, which is running at your fastest speed for a few seconds. Try sprinting in short intervals in order to avoid feeling breathless.
 

exercise

Cardio exercises are good for heart health
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: Here's How Many Nuts And Seeds You Should Have For A Healthy Heart

3. Strength training

Strength training is an exercises regime which involves use of weights, your own body weight or resistance bands. Strength training helps in building endurance and toning your muscles.

How much exercise is good for your heart?

For a healthy heart, you must aim for moderate-level of exercising for at least 150 minutes in a week. These 150 minutes can be divided into 30 minutes a day for 5 days in a week. Try keeping the intensity as per your capacity in the beginning and make sure you don't stress yourself out too much. As and when you get accommodated to exercising, slowly work on increasing your intensity.

The pace and intensity of your workouts should low for a few minutes at the beginning and end of your workout. This gives you the time to warm up and cool down. Include a variety of exercises in your regime to enjoy exercising.

RELATED STORIES

You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead

The concept of HIIT can be daunting for anyone who is just starting a workout program, recovering from an injury, or is overweight.

Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil You Simply Cannot Miss

Nutritionist Dr Ritika Samaddar says that you can use coconut oil as a combination with other oils in order to obtain all essential fatty acids.


Also read: People With Family History Of Heart Disease Should Exercise Regularly. Here's Why

Precautions to be taken while exercising

People with heart ailments should consult a doctor before taking up exercising. You should also pay attention to how you are feeling after working out. In case you feel pain or pressure in the chest or upper part of the body, stop exercising. Take medical help if you don't feel better after some time.

Also, muscles getting sore and painful are a normal occurrence if you are exercising after a long break. Once you get used to exercising, this will go away. Continue to exercise until you feel better and you will end up surprised when you see the results.

Apart from exercising, eating clean, healthy and nutritious food too is important for maintaining your health. Avoid foods which can contribute to high blood pressure and high h as they can be harmful for your heart health.

Also read: Meditation Is Good For Your Heart: Here's How

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



LATEST STORIES

More »

Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury

You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead

Add Pinch Of Pepper To Your Food To Shed Those Extra Pounds

Here's How Facebook Can Make Older Adults Feel Less Lonely

Eating Too Much Refined Carbs Could Be Harmful For Women, Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies
Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury

You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead

Add Pinch Of Pepper To Your Food To Shed Those Extra Pounds

Here's How Facebook Can Make Older Adults Feel Less Lonely

Eating Too Much Refined Carbs Could Be Harmful For Women, Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------