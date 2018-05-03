These Are The Best Exercises For Your Heart Health
Exercising regularly is important for a healthy heart. Read to know which exercises work the best for people with heart disease.
Cardio exercises help in improving your heart rate
Exercising is an important aspect for maintain good heart health. Exercising regularly makes heart stronger and enables a person to live an active life. Incorporating some kind of physical activity in your schedule is important for your heart. It can even be a 30-minute brisk walk in the park! Once you start exercising and continue it for a week, you will begin to feel the difference in your physical and mental state. There are numerous studies which show that people who do not exercises regularly are more prone to risks of heart disease.
From reducing calories to controlling your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, exercising regularly has great health benefits.
Following are the kinds of exercises which can be beneficial for your heart:
1. Stretching
Stretching is an important aspect of exercising. It helps in becoming more flexible and improves endurance.
2. Aerobic exercises
Commonly called cardio, aerobic exercises like jogging, running and biking are extremely beneficial for heart health. These exercises require you to move at a fast pace. This elevates your heart rate and makes you breathe harder. Exercise to that extent that you are able to talk to someone, otherwise you are trying too hard. People with joint ailments can do low-impact cardio exercises like walking or swimming.
Running helps in giving a push to your cardiovascular fitness. You can also try sprinting, which is running at your fastest speed for a few seconds. Try sprinting in short intervals in order to avoid feeling breathless.
3. Strength training
Strength training is an exercises regime which involves use of weights, your own body weight or resistance bands. Strength training helps in building endurance and toning your muscles.
How much exercise is good for your heart?
For a healthy heart, you must aim for moderate-level of exercising for at least 150 minutes in a week. These 150 minutes can be divided into 30 minutes a day for 5 days in a week. Try keeping the intensity as per your capacity in the beginning and make sure you don't stress yourself out too much. As and when you get accommodated to exercising, slowly work on increasing your intensity.
The pace and intensity of your workouts should low for a few minutes at the beginning and end of your workout. This gives you the time to warm up and cool down. Include a variety of exercises in your regime to enjoy exercising.
Precautions to be taken while exercising
People with heart ailments should consult a doctor before taking up exercising. You should also pay attention to how you are feeling after working out. In case you feel pain or pressure in the chest or upper part of the body, stop exercising. Take medical help if you don't feel better after some time.
Also, muscles getting sore and painful are a normal occurrence if you are exercising after a long break. Once you get used to exercising, this will go away. Continue to exercise until you feel better and you will end up surprised when you see the results.
Apart from exercising, eating clean, healthy and nutritious food too is important for maintaining your health. Avoid foods which can contribute to high blood pressure and high h as they can be harmful for your heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
